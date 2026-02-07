T20 World Cup: Globetrotting Rashid Khan’s cricketing paradox – can call many places his home, but still dreaming of playing in Afghanistan

Rashid Khan's dream: “We have got a huge amount of support and haven't felt like being away from Afghanistan. But when you play in your own country, it's a kind of different feeling. The world will see Afghanistan as well, and (see), how beautiful it is.”

Written by: Sandip G
6 min readChennaiUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 05:33 PM IST
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in action. (Afghanistan cricket board)Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in action. (Afghanistan cricket board)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rashid Khan has two dreams. One, he says, more in jest than in seriousness, is that he wants to pick 7000 wickets. “There are a lot of youngsters, so you need to keep pushing. That’s why I told you I need to pick 7,000 wickets,” says Rashid, his T20 wickets tally on 696, chuckling. The other is a more serious dream. “I want Afghanistan to play at home, in front of their home fans. “That,” he says, “is a bigger dream than playing in the World Cup.”

He goes on: “We have got a huge amount of support and haven’t felt like being away from Afghanistan. But when you play in your own country, it’s a kind of different feeling. The world will see Afghanistan as well, and (see), how beautiful it is.” Rashid has featured in 111 T20Is, 117 ODIs and six Tests, played in every corner of the world, from Bulawayo to Brisbane, Chennai to Lord’s. Yet, given the sustained political tensions in his country, Afghanistan has never hosted a cricket game, even though it is the most popular sport in the country and one where Afghanistan have reaped success.

Days spent in Afghanistan are scant too. The globe-trotting frenzy – he is on the rolls of at least half a dozen franchises in the world and has turned up for a staggering 26 different teams – is such that he is rarely at home. From 2017 to 2021, he spent only 25 days at home, he said in an interview. He is more or less based in Dubai, where he has bought a sprawling bungalow. He drops home once in a while, but recently explained the difficulties. “I can’t walk in the street in Afghanistan. I have a bulletproof car,” Rashid told Kevin Pietersen in an interview. “It’s for safety, not luxury. You don’t want to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s normal in Afghanistan. Everyone has it,” he said. Dubai means more access to the world around him too.

INTERACTIVE: Meet India’s U19 World Cup winners

He has called unfamiliar places home, from Greater Noida and Sharjah, to Dehradun and Abu Dhabi, to nearly every city his franchise bases itself out. Two months in India for the last nine years has acquainted him with Indian culture, food and movies. He speaks sparkling (almost) Hindi, watches Hindi movies (in a recent Instagram post, he says he promises to watch Border 2), seen the blockbuster Telugu movie Baahubali five times and sprinkled a few Tamil words during his press conference before the New Zealand game. Asked how he feels about nearing the 700-wicket milestone, he says in Tamil, “Nalla!” It means good. He must have heard it a hundred times in the last two days he has spent in Chennai. After the press conference, he turned towards the local media manager and asked him: “Polama?” The informal one word for “Shall we leave?”

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in Super-8 Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan with teammate Gulbadin Naib acknowledges fans winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match vs Bangladesh. (PTI Photo)

Hopping from one city to another has been the recurrent theme of his life. He spent his childhood in Bati Kot, a district in the east of Nangarhar Province. He wanted to be a doctor, before civil strife simmered and his large family (10 siblings alone), escaped to Peshawar in clandestinity. There, in the refugee camps, he learned cricket. He wanted to be a fast bowler. But fate had a better future in store. That of a leg-spinner, the most in-demand fingers in the shortest format, his country’s sporting talisman, role model, and “arguably the second most famous person of his country,” as he once joked. In reality, he could be the most famous, at least in cricket-playing countries.

ALSO READ | India win U-19 World Cup: Meet the teen champions

But growing up, he was always the outsider. In Pakistan’s Peshawar, he was called mujahir, the colloquial term for immigrant. When he returned home, he was called condescendingly Peshawari (the one from Peshawar). But wherever he travelled, he won hearts, not just with his rare and insuperable gifts, but for his genial nature. At the Chepauk, he was the most sought-after face among both teams. Groundsmen shyly asked him for selfies and autographs, and he merrily obliged. Cameras feverishly soaked every frame of his. His demeanour is the single biggest reason Afghanistan have become the neutral’s favourite.

Story continues below this ad

Role model

He has turned the hearts of a generation of young Afghans to cricket. A raft of young spinners have burst forth from the country, where one would think is more fertile to the nourishing of fast bowlers. He wears the role model honour with a quiet pride. He doesn’t wield the aura of a superstar. When asked about the spin bowling inspirations of his country, he never talks in the singular, but always drags younger colleagues Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Noor Ahmad into the mix.

When baited into questions with political undertones, he neither shrinks away from them nor whips up controversy. When asked about women playing for his country, he replied: “ICC, the Afghanistan Cricket Board, they have the better idea, but we love to see anyone representing Afghanistan on any stage.” He seldom speaks a word in anger. He is among the most loved cricketers around.

But the paradox in the script of his life is heartbreaking: He can call every place he plays a home, he says he feels at home in India, yet he cannot play an international game in his real home.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf holds nerve as Pakistan survive Netherlands scare by 3 Wickets in tournament opener
Faheem
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘Metro Man’ speaks out: ‘Centre silent on Kerala high-speed rail as LDF govt did RRTS stunt’
E Sreedharan says the Centre is ready to move ahead with a Kerala high-speed rail corridor if the state government supports it. (File Photo)
The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next
Arvind Kejriwal
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Ghooskhor Pandat
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf holds nerve as Pakistan survive Netherlands scare by 3 Wickets in tournament opener
Faheem
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
coffee
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Nasa
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News