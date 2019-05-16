Rarest of the rare: Ten ducks in an innings, team bowled out for four

In a bizarre under-19 inter-district match of Kasaragod girls team against Wayanad at the Perinthalmanna Cricket stadium in Malappuram district, the scoreboard read 0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0.

When Kasaragod skipper S Akshatha won the toss and decided to bat against Wayanad, she could not have imagined what awaits her side or that the match will get over before she knows it.

On Wednesday, all the batters of Kasaragod were dismissed in a similar fashion – bowled – which became a rare stat in the history of cricket.

Despite the girls failing to open their accounts, the Wayanad bowlers conceded four extras to allow Kasaragod four runs on the board after conceding four extras.

Even though the Kasaragod openers K Veekshitha and S Chaitra managed to survive the first two overs, the match slipped from their hands from the third over itself when Wayanad captain Nithya Loordh took matter in her hands and claimed three wickets in six balls.

It took the Wayanad openers just one over to successfully chase the target of five runs as they beat their opponents by 10 wickets.