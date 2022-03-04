Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan hits another century; Madhya Pradesh’s Yash Dubey hits 224 not out

Chhattisgarh in firm control against Delhi

Amandeep Khare and Shashank Singh struck fine centuries to dash Delhi’s slim quarterfinal hopes as Chhattisgarh posted a mammoth 482 for 9 declared in their first innings on the second day of their Ranji Trophy elite group H.

Brief Scores: Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 482 for 9 declared in 145 overs (Amandeep Khare 156 not out, Shashank Singh 122, Ajay Mandal 63; Vikas Mishra 6/124) vs Delhi 1st innings: 108 for 3 in 30 overs (Yash Dhull 29, Kshitiz Sharma 29; Shubham Agarwal 1/9)

Punjab need 240 to win

Punjab will need 240 runs to win the match against Tripura with two days to go.

Brief Scores: Tripura 1st innings: 127 & 232 ((Mura Singh 85; Arshdeep Singh 5/33) vs Punjab 1st innings: 120

Haryana lead by 179 runs

Amit Rana’s five-wicket haul put Haryana in a firm control against Himachal Pradesh.

Haryana 1st innings: 302 & 61 for 0 (Himanshu Rana 129, Nishant Sindhu 73; Sidharth Sharma 4/57) vs Himachal Pradesh 1st innings: 184 all out (Amit Kumar 56, Akash Vasisht 40; Amit Rana 5/58)

Maharashtra post 462

Maharashtra rode on skipper Ankit Bawane’s elegant 140 and Azim Kazi’s 113 to post a big total of 462 against Uttar Pradesh on the second day of their Ranji Trophy elite group G game on Friday.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 1st innings: 462 all out (Ankit Bawane 140, Azim Kazi 113; Jasmer Dhankhar 3/83, Ankit Rajpoot 2/76) vs Uttar Pradesh 1st innings: 62/1 (Priyam Garg 29 not out; Vicky Ostwal 1/14)

Parag bags fifer

Riyan Parag bagged his maiden five-wicket haul and reduced Vidarbha to 265 for 9 in reply to Assam’s 316.

Brief Scores: Assam 1st innings: 316 (Sarupam Purkayastha 113, Riyan Parag 48; Rajneesh Gurbani 5/77, Aditya Sarvate 3/64) vs

Vidarbha 1st innings: 265 for 9 (Faiz Fazal 86, Atharva Taide 42; Riyan Parag 5/68, Siddharth Sarmah 1/35)

Dubey’s double ton floors Kerala

Yash Dubey continued his onslaught and reached an unbeaten 224 to guide Madhya Pradesh to an imposing 474/ for 5 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Kerala on Friday.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 1st innings: 474 for 5 (Yash Dubey 224 not out, Rajat Patidar 142; Jalaj Saxena 2/83, Basil NP 1/71)

No stopping Sarafarz

Young batter Sarfaraz Khan continued his red-hot form, slamming an unbeaten century to put Mumbai in the driver’s seat in their Ranji Trophy elite group D match against Odisha.

Brief Scores: Odisha 1st innings: 284 all out in 107.1 overs (Shantanu Mishra 89; Mohit Avasthi 3/66, D Kulkarni 2/42) vs Mumbai 1st innings: 259 for 3 in 70 overs (Sarfaraz 107 not out, Armaan Jaffer 77 not out, Prithvi Shaw 53; Rajesh Mohanty 3/64)

Goa fightback against Saurashtra

Goa produced a solid batting display to reach 239 for 4 after dismissing Saurashtra for 347 in their first innings.

Brief Scores: Goa 1st innings: 239 for 4 in 85 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 64, Shubham Ranjane 59 not out, Eknath Kerkar 52 not out; Parth Bhut 2/69)

vs Saurashtra 1st innings: 347 allout in 87.4 overs (Chirag Jani 140, Jackson Sheldon 97; Suyash Prabhudessai 2/36)

All-round Mondol stars for Bengal

Comeback man Sayan Sekhar Mondal dished out a solid all-round show to put Bengal in a commanding position in their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Chandigarh at the Barabati Stadium on Friday.

Brief Scores: Bengal 1st innings: 437 in 115.3 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 114, Sayan Sekhar Mondal 97 not out, Anustup Majumdar 95, Manoj Tiwary 53; Jagjit Singh 5/87) vs Chandigarh 1st innings: 133 for 6 in 52 overs (Manan Vohra 35, Ankit Kaushik 30 batting; Nilakantha Das 3/25, Sayan Mondal 2/10)

Karnataka make 453

Karnataka piled up 453 for 8 before declaring their first innings against Pondicherry on the second day of their Ranji Trophy elite group C match.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 1st innings: 453 for 8 declared in 132.2 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 178, Manish Pandey 107 not out, K V Siddharth 85, Ashith Rajiv four for 80) vs Pondicherry 1st innings: 52 for 2 in 18 overs

Railways secure first innings lead

Railways grabbed the advantage against Jammu & Kashmir by taking the first innings lead. Railways ended the day at 297 for 8 in reply to J&K’s score of 259.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 259 all out in 87.1 overs (Suryansh Raina 28, Qamran Iqbal 83, Abdul Samad 28, Henan Nazir 34, Aquib Nabi 44, Karn Sharma 6 for 76) vs Railways 1st innings: 297 for 8 in 91 overs (Pratham Singh 75, Shivam Chaudhary 47, Karn Sharma 36, Upendra Yadav 33, Abid Musthaq 5/72)