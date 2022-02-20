Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull becomes third Indian cricketer to score century in each innings on debut

India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull began his senior cricket career in style as he scored a century in each innings on his Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi against a quality Tamil Nadu bowling attack in Guwahati.

Yash Dhull became the third cricketer after Nari Contractor (Gujarat) and Virat Swathe (Maharashtra) to score a century in each innings on his Ranji Trophy debut.

The Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper, who has been a career middle-order batter, was asked to open against a formidable domestic side like Tamil Nadu and he came out in flying colours with a cracking 113, and followed with an unbeaten 113 in the second innings.

Dhull and Dhruv Shorey (107 not out) put on an unbeaten 228 runs in the second innings.

The India U-19 skipper had tested Covid-19 positive along with five other teammates after scoring a poised 100-ball 82 against South Africa in the opening game of the World Cup. He didn’t play the next two games, but came back against Bangladesh in the quarter-final and steered his team to a five-wicket win with an unbeaten 20. He showed his class in the semi-final against Australia with a run-a-ball 110. The right-hand batter scored 229 runs in four innings at an average of 76.33 and strike-rate of 85.44 in the U-19 World Cup.

In both the innings against Tamil Nadu, the Delhi opener was impressive with his range of strokes and strike rotation. The tempo of his innings showed that he could move up the ladder and play at this level. The ease with which he played the cut and the pull were pleasing to the eyes.

The match ended in a draw with Tamil Nadu taking the first-innings lead, and they walked away with the three points.



Breif Scores

Delhi 1st innings: 452 all out in 141.2 overs (Yash Dhull 113, Lalit Yadav 177; Sandeep Warrier 2/102, M Mohammed 4/75, Baba Aprajith 2/89)

Tamil Nadu 1st innings: 494 all out in 107.5 overs (Shahruk Khan 194, Baba Indrajith 117; Vikas Mishra 6/108)

Delhi 2nd Innings: 228 for 0 in 60 overs (Yash Dhull 113, Dhruv Shorey 107)