RANJI TROPHY: With steady progress, Uttarakhand is scripting its own underdog story

Manish Jha is clear about Uttarakhand’s strength. “Red ball is the USP of this team,” Jha, who has been coaching Uttarakhand in the domestic circuit for the sixth successive season, says as they prepare to take on Tamil Nadu in the second round of the Ranji Trophy. Having got three points via a first-innings lead against Railways in the first round in Mumbai, Uttarakhand’s next stop is Chennai, where they will play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the first time.

It is the first visit to the venue for most of their players, with only a couple of them having experienced the conditions here thanks to the IPL. While Jammu & Kashmir has been the recent underdog story, Uttarakhand are on a similar trajectory. But unlike J&K, who had turned into giant killers before moulding themselves into a champion outfit last season, Uttarakhand remain a side very much a work in progress. But behind their run to the Ranji Trophy semifinals last season, they registered wins against Haryana, Tripura, Assam and most notably an innings-and-six-run win over Jharkhand in the quarterfinals.

Their opponents don’t take them lightly anymore, J Suchith, who plays as a professional, said.

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“When we are qualifying, I think every team in the country takes note of this,” Suchith, a former Karnataka allrounder, said. “I had been to the Naman Awards (BCCI awards) this year because I was the highest wicket-taker for Nagaland (the team he played for before switching to Uttarakhand). Each and every person over there congratulated me for Uttarakhand reaching the semi-finals. So it is being noted at the biggest stage. Nobody thinks of Uttarakhand as a smaller team anymore,” he said.

Uttarakhand team with players and coaching staff. (CAU) Uttarakhand team with players and coaching staff. (CAU)

Having reached the semifinals last season, this season they will be one of the teams to watch out for. Jha prefers to focus elsewhere. “There is pressure about improving every year. There is no pressure about going to the knockouts. Basically, when I took over this team, the focus was basically on white-ball cricket. They used to focus more on IPL and other small leagues. So, I’ve shifted the team’s focus, and I convinced them that the real cricket is red-ball cricket and we should focus more. That’s how you will get the recognition in Indian cricket,” Jha says.

With weather in Uttarakhand during the off-season not conducive for cricket or any preparatory camps, their state association made the decision to send the team to play in Jammu & Kashmir. Then came the stopovers in Delhi, where players got to feature in red-ball fixtures. And by the time the Ranji season began, they were ready. While Jha has been citing the example of J&K as an inspiration, behind their ascendency is also the graduation of players from the age-group levels to the senior set-up. For instance, when Jha took over, the average age-group of the squad was in the early 30s, now it has come down to mid-20s.

Uttarakhand players taking a selfie. (CAU) Uttarakhand players taking a selfie. (CAU)

While Akash Madhwal’s emergence in the IPL made him a well-known name, captain Kunal Chandela has been a vital cog in the wheel. At the top they have Dega Nischal, another player from Karnataka. This season, they have included Lakshya Raichandani, who was recently part of India Under-19 squad that played Australia earlier this month. Wicketkeeper Saurabh Rawat has emerged as the one for crisis with Tejasvi Jaiswal, the elder brother of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, also waiting in the wings. Even with the ball, Uttarakhand have their options covered with the 36-year-old left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra (59 wickets last season) being just one short of the Auqib Nabi’s 60.

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“There are a couple of young players coming through as well and the newcomers who played last season made the spots their own. And when a guy like Akash Madhwal can go on and play IPL, it gives a lot of hope to anyone, to be very honest,” Suchith says.

Through the course of their recent upturn in results, both Suchith and Jha maintain that the group has approached results — whether it is a win or a defeat — with equanimity. At all points, the message has been to start from zero, which Suchith believes has helped to focus on small targets. “We don’t have superstars. We don’t have magical preparation either. Just that we have people wanting to perform for the team, people wanting to put their name up for Uttarakhand, saying that we are ready for the big stage. There is a drive to achieve the pinnacle going forward. We are not a small team. We are putting in a lot of big performances,” the all-rounder said.