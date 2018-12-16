Ranji Trophy: Vishnu Solanki leads Baroda’s reply

Mumbai might have hoped for an outright win after piling up 465 but Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki stitched up a patient unbeaten 128, his third hundred of the season, and shared an unbroken 222-run stand with Aditya Waghmode (87*) to keep the hosts at bay. With Baroda on 244 for 1, forget a win, Mumbai were left fretting about conceding a first-innings lead.

Solanki is one of the heartwarming stories of domestic cricket. He grew up in a family with financial strife, his elder brother still works as a sweeper in a factory, but his fire was lit when they lived next door to a stadium. Solanki’s village Undera is next to the IPCL cricket ground in Vadodara and whenever any international game was played there, a young Vishnu would dream of playing there. Years later, that dream would become a reality.

His father Purushottam Solanki, who works in an IOCL refinery, too wanted his youngest son to take up the sport. “Papa had said that you will study of course, focus on cricket also. That’s how my cricketing journey began.” Solanki enrolled in a cricket academy near the ground for training, and the boy, who was initially picked as a medium pacer, became a decent batsman as well. He studied till the Class X, and thereafter immersed himself in the world of cricket.

Solanki doesn’t want to talk much about the struggles in his life. Instead, he talks about how supportive his family was, and how he wants to make them proud. “I did well in junior cricket and that’s how I made it to the Baroda team. A few years ago, I scored a hundred for Baroda under-23 against Mumbai and that’s how I was picked for the Ranji side.”

After bowling out Mumbai for 465, Baroda knew they had to bat for a long time if they had wanted to take away three points from the game. Solanki was well supported by the experienced Waghmode, who has toiled hard for 237 balls in his innings so far.

Waghmode was reprieved on 1 by Shreyas Iyer, who dropped a catch. Mumbai kept trying different tactics, but couldn’t break the pair. They tried a 7-2 field with the seamers bowling a sixth-stump line. Solanki countered it with great skill. He took an off-stump guard and dealt with it without much fuss. Only once was he in any kind of trouble, when he tried to work a ball to midwicket but got a leading edge that fell between mid-off and mid-on.

All in all, it was Baroda’s day after being at the receiving end on Day One. Hardik Pandya finished with a fifer in his comeback game after two months out due to a back injury.

Brief scores: Mumbai 465 (Shreyas Iyer 178, Siddhesh Lad 130; Hardik Pandya 5/81, Bhargav Bhatt 4/76) vs Baroda 224/1 (Vishnu Solanki 128*, Aditya Waghmode 87*)