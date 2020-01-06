Dilip Vengsarkar and Muzumdar weigh in: Time for some tough decisions for Mumbai

Karnataka’s Abhimanyu Mithun picked five wickets in the match against Mumbai (Source: PTI file) Karnataka’s Abhimanyu Mithun picked five wickets in the match against Mumbai (Source: PTI file)

DILIP VENGSARKAR and Amol Muzumdar have called for ‘tough decisions’ following Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy team’s second straight outright loss at home. On Sunday, the former champions lost to Karnataka by five wickets. This had come on the back of their 10-wicket loss to the Railways.

Neither Vengsarkar nor Muzumdar – who have both captained Mumbai in the past – can remember of such tepid capitulations during their tenures. Going forward, they reckon that it’s time for selectors to make some bold decisions and ensure players don’t take their spot for granted.

“It’s hard to pinpoint where and why Mumbai’s batting line-up has failed, because it has been our strength over the years,” Vengsarkar opined.

“I feel some changes need to be made. Nobody can take their place in the team for granted. I am not talking about wholesale changes, but a few players need to be shown the door.”

Mumbai have historically known to be a formidable batting team boasting of the likes of Ajit Wadekar, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Jaffer, Vengsarkar and Muzumdar. Even the current crop of players includes stalwarts such as Rohit Sharma and India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Of late, however, the team’s batting has been going through a rather lean patch. Just to put things into perspective, in the last four innings, they have failed to cross the 200-run mark, with Rahane, their most experienced batsman, managing scores of just 5, 8, 7 and 1. Talented young opener Prithvi Shaw, who was retired hurt in the second innings against Karnataka compiled scores of 12, 23 and 29 in the last three innings, while seasoned wicketkeeper Aditya Tare could only muster scores of 4, 14, 0, 6. Siddhesh Lad didn’t fare any better. His scores read 14, 8, 4, 4. Amidst this sordid tale, only their captain Suryakumar Yadav managed to impress with the bat thus far.

Against Karnataka, Mumbai were 59/5 in the first innings and then were tottering at 26/4 in the second, as the top order drew blanks. “The batting has been terrible this season, but I am an optimistic guy. I still feel there is enough potential in the dressing room. But some tough decisions need to be taken,” Muzumdar said.

“It’s not the end of the world if tough decisions are taken. Tough decisions have been made in the past, but it’s up to the selectors now.”

Eye on the future

With respect to making changes to the team line-up, Vengsarkar is of the opinion that selectors may want to call-up some of the players from the Under-23 team in order to prepare the squad for the long term. “Selectors should look to find a perfect combination for the future,” he added.

Muzumdar meanwhile, expressed concern at the way the team has fared. “Two back-to-back defeats hurt. If this doesn’t hurt them, then there is something wrong with the players and the system. When you see such scores, you ask what is going on. Something needs to be done,” he said.

Muzumdar reckoned that players need to shoulder the responsibility of finishing the game. He also expressed surprise over the way Shaw was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on the second day of the match after injuring his shoulder.

As a result, the opener didn’t turn out to bat in the second innings, forcing Mumbai to play with just 10 batsmen. “I was surprised to see Shaw being sent to NCA in the middle of the game. He has also got the responsibility to complete the match,” Muzumdar pointed out.

“He is in the middle of a Ranji Trophy match, and I will not agree to anything that has been said. I can understand if he is in hospital, but he needs to stay in the match. You cannot pull the plug.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App