Ranji Trophy: Valley pacer Umar Nazir Mir peaking at right time

Umar Nazir Mir has not managed to visit his hometown in Pulwama since July. In the interim, while Jammu and Kashmir shut down post abrogation of Article 370, the tall fast bowler was busy preparing for the rigours of the upcoming domestic season. He began with a conditioning session at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and then moved to Baroda, where Irfan Pathan had organised a pre-season camp for the J&K cricket team. Since then, he has criss-crossed the country, featuring for his state team in Vijay Hazare as well as the Syed Mushtaq T20 Trophy, pit-stopping only for a couple of days in Jammu. He admitted that last couple of months had been particularly harrowing, with the shutdown of telephone lines and internet services, which effectively cut him from his family and friends.

All this turmoil back home has not taken a toll on Umar’s performances. If anything, he has looked far more menacing as a fast bowler than he has ever done in the previous five seasons. On Wednesday, at Pune’s MCA Stadium, he gave further proof of his growing stature, when he prised out only his second five-wicket haul in his first-class career. Umar’s 5/30 was instrumental in Maharashtra folding up for an abysmal 109 in their first innings. At stumps on Day 2, J&K had made considerable headway in enforcing an outright win after their batsmen led admirably by their opener Suryansh Raina’s unbeaten 79 and wicket-keeper Fazil Rashid’s 43 helped them finish at 155/4, with helped their overall lead surge to 255 runs.

The highlight of the day was Umar’s bowling. Sure, he had helpful conditions in the morning session. But the pacer benefitted enormously by sticking to a more fuller length. Pace has never been an issue for the 26-year-old. Even on his off-days, he has shown the propensity to bowl in excess of 140kmph. However, in the past, it’s the length that has been his undoing. He seemed to have rectified this, and the rewards have been instant. All his five scalps — one bowled, one lbw and three caught behind — were orchestrated by adopting fuller lengths.

“In the past, I was guilty of bowling a couple of yards too short, which was the reason why I was not that successful. On such tracks, where there’s help for pacers, if you can pitch it up and if you bowl at sustained pace, you are going to trouble most batsmen,” Umar told The Indian Express. Back in the day, even Javagal Srinath had this issue. Towards the end of his career, he not only developed a bagful of variations, but also realized the benefits of bowling fuller.

After ploughing away in the domestic circuit for six seasons, Umar, too, seems to have finally cracked the code.

His captain Pervez Rasool, who was sitting out of this match with a knee injury, has hailed Umar as “the finest fast bowler” to emerge from the region. “I never had any doubts about his credentials. After his debut in 2013, he went through a phase when he was not getting much success. I think, it was more to do with the fact that he was still young and was not aware of his game. With time and exposure and also Irfan bhai’s (Pathan) help, he has improved,” Rasool quipped.

Apart from the game awareness, fitness has also played a key role in Umar’s evolution. Over the last couple of years, he has lost more than 15kg — turning leaner and more muscular. All the hard yards he put in the gym has helped.

Umar’s gigantic strides would embolden the squad — who began the Ranji Trophy season-opener with a thumping 253-run win over Uttarakhand in Dehradun. Back there, Umar hardly got a chance to bowl since it was the other two pacers — Mohammed Mudhasir and Ram Dayal shared the spoils — who had accounted for 16 wickets. This surfeit of bowling riches makes J&K a threatening outfit in the subsequent matches.

Rasool reckoned that it was due to the preparation in the lead-up to the season. “We were well prepared this time around. Despite all that happened back home, we managed to insulate ourselves from it. We had a camp organised by Irfan bhai in Baroda, and even played a couple of warm-up games with them,” Rasool explained.

The J&K captain is also pleased as punch at the talent that’s emerging from the districts and lesser-known areas, which have hitherto never been associated with the game of cricket.

He cited the example of Henan Malik, who hails from Kishtwar.

“He is from Kishtiwar, which is more than 200km from Jammu. We have drafted him in the U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy and he scored 171 against Jharkhand. In the past, we had players coming from only Srinagar and Jammu. Right now, Kishtwar and even Kupwara are producing cricketers,” Rasool opined. For the moment, Rasool would be hoping for an encore from Umar in the second innings. If that happens, it could pave the way for another resounding win for J&K.

Brief Scores: Jammu & Kashmir 209 all out in 63.5 ovs & 155 for 4 in 5 ovs (Suryansh Raina 79 batting, Fazil Rashid 43) vs Maharashtra 109 all out in 41.1 overs (MS Trunkwala 31; Umar Nazir 5/40, Abid Mushtaq 2/23).

