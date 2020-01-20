Ranji Trophy: Upendra Yadav’s double ton floors Mumbai; Odisha nose ahead against J&K

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Batsman-wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav’s maiden double ton propelled Uttar Pradesh to a mammoth 625/8 declared on the second day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai on Monday.

Twenty three-year-old Yadav was the cynosure of all eyes at Wankhede Stadium as he took a listless Mumbai attack to the cleaners first in the company of Saurabh Kumar (44 off 47 balls; 8×4) and then with skipper Ankit Rajpoot (32 off 63 balls; 5×4) and Yash Dayal (41 not out). Yadav (203 not out off 239 balls) conjured 72 runs for the seventh wicket with Saurabh to take the game away from Mumbai, and then forged a 119-run eight-wicket stand with Rajpoot, as Uttar Pradesh took complete control.

Odisha nose ahead against J&K as bowlers shine

Odisha enjoyed a slight advantage in their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Jammu and Kashmir by taking an overall lead of 173 runs on the second day on Monday.

Fourteen wickets fell on the second day after the bowlers had shone by picking up 13 scalps on day one. The home side, who was sent in to bat by J&K on Sunday, were bowled out for 161 in their first knock.

The Odisha bowlers, led by right-arm medium-pacers Basant Mohanty (4 for 42) and Debabrata Pradhan (3/12), sent the opposition batsmen packing for 124 in 45 overs to ensure a first innings lead of 37 runs.

However, the Odisha batsmen did not fare too well in the second innings as none of them could build on the starts they got. Odisha were 136 for 7 in their second innings from 62 overs at the draw of stumps.

The openers — Shantanu Mishra (26) and AR Sarangi (26) — put on 52 for the first wicket before J&K captain Parvez Rasool dismissed the latter.

The visiting team bowlers struck at regular intervals to claw their way back into the match. The Odisha batsmen, on the other hand, will look to increase the lead when play resume on the third day on Tuesday.

Manipur fold for 27 as Meghalaya secure innings win

Manipur were shot out for 27 by Meghalaya, narrowly avoiding the lowest Ranji Trophy total on their way to an innings and 116-run defeat in a Plate group match on Monday.

Resuming the day on 18 for seven, the tail-enders barely managed to take the team past Hyderabad’s lowest total of 21.

It was left-arm spinner Sanjay Yadav, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2020 for a base price of Rs 20 lakh, who did the star turn, grabbing a match haul of 11/47 to demolish Manipur inside two days.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App