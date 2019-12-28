Ranji Trophy: UP thrash Saurashtra, Bengal settles for 3 points

Uttar Pradesh had bowled out Saurashtra for 331 in their first essay. (Representational Image) Uttar Pradesh had bowled out Saurashtra for 331 in their first essay. (Representational Image)

Uttar Pradesh thrashed Saurashtra by an innings and 72 runs, even as Test specialist Cheteshwar

Cheteshwar Pujara failed miserably with the bat in the second innings of the Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy held on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh had bowled out Saurashtra for 331 in their first essay and then posted a mammoth 523 on the board, courtesy a 165 by middle-order batsman Mohammed Saif.

Thanks to Saif’s century, Uttar Pradesh managed to grab a massive 192-run first innings lead.

When play resumed on the fourth and the final day, at the SCA Stadium in Khanderi, Saurashtra needed to bat their skins out to save the game and evade defeat.

However, Uttar Pradesh skipper Saurabh Kumar spun his web around the opposition batsmen and led the side to an emphatic victory.

One-down Pujara, who has on so many occasions pulled his team out of the woods, was expected to do it one more time.

However, the Test specialist lasted just 10 deliveries and was trapped in front of the wicket by Kumar for 3.

At lunch, Saurashtra were reeling at 98-8, as Uttar Pradesh were on cusp of a memorable win.

It was then just a matter of time, as Uttar Pradesh removed the last two batsmen D A Jadeja (13) and Jaydev Unadkat (2) to collect seven points.

The win was even more special as Uttar Pradesh defeated Saurashtra in their own backyard.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 331 and 120 (Harvik Desai 50, Snell Patel 19; Saurabh Kumar 6-55, Zeeshan Ansari 3-42) v/s Uttar Pradesh 523. UP won by an innings and 72 runs. UP 7 points, Saurashtra 0 points.

Bengal settles for 3 points as Gnaneshwar stands tall for Andhra

Bengal had to be satisfied with three points by virtue of their first innings lead over Andhra in their Ranji Trophy group A fixture here on Saturday.

Both the teams agreed for a draw in the post-lunch session after Bengal reached 46 for no loss in 21 overs. The hosts rued missing out on securing an outright win after the match saw several interruptions because of bad light and rain in the first three days.

“We played fabulous cricket but we lost more than 100 overs which is about one and half days. It’s very difficult to win at this level with two and half days,” Bengal coach and mentor Arun Lal said.

Opener CR Gnaneshwar became the saviour for Andhra as he remained unbeaten on 74, batting through the third and fourth days before the visitor’s innings folded for 181 after Ishan Porel dismissed Y Prithvi Raj (four) in the 70th over, at the stroke of lunch.

It was Gnaneshwar who stood tall as Bengal attack missed their pace spearhead Ashok Dinda, who was axed for the match because of misconduct.

In his absence, rising Bengal pacer Porel returned with impressive figures of 4/50, while Akash Deep also made a fine debut with 3/36. “He’s (Akash Deep) the boy for future. He’s got pace, he’s got guts. He’s the type who can get a set batsman out. It’s his first game. He was not being able to control the swing. He’s a very good prospect,” Lal said. Lal also spoke highly of Porel and Raman.

“I am hoping Porel makes it to the Indian team soon. He’s vastly improved player than last year. He’s certainly there,” Lal said of Porel, who has been picked for the India A tour to New Zealand next month.

“Raman has improved fitness wise from last year. Raman is now proving it. He’s got four hundreds this year that speaks volumes about his performance.”

Brief Scores Bengal: 289 and 46 for no loss in 21 overs vs Andhra 181 in 69.2 overs (CR Gnaneshwar 74 not out; Ishan Porel 4/50, Akash Deep 3/36). Match Drawn. Points: Bengal 3, Andhra 1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App