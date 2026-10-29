Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian makes a mark with a maiden 10-wicket haul

Mumbai continued their winning streak as they thrashed Haryana by 10 wickets to win with a bonus point at the MCA-BKC ground on Thursday. Off-spinner Tanush Kotian finished with eight wickets in the second innings and also registered his first ten-wicket match haul in domestic cricket. After his 3 for 70 in the first innings, Kotian took 8 for 81 in the second to make it a special match.

Haryana, overnight on 73 for 2, were bowled out for 256 while following on. Mumbai needed just 97 runs to win, and openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyansh Saxena reached it in 10.4 overs. Raghuvanshi made an unbeaten 67 off 39 balls, comprising three sixes and seven fours, whereas Saxena remained not out on 30 from 25 balls.

For Kotian, the 10-wicket haul comes at a time when he is trying to make an impression on the selectors. The last time he was included in the Test squad was in December 2024 when Ravichandran Ashwin retired mid-series in Australia. Kotian remains a part of the India A squad but the senior team seems a bridge too far for him at the moment. He watched another off-spinner, Saransh Jain make his Test debut in Colombo when India toured Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Kotian says he is constantly working on improving his craft and that the results will show this season. He made a half-century and took seven wickets against the visiting Australia A team before the start of the Ranji Trophy season.

“I have improved in my line and length. I have brought 2-3 variations, which are helping me. I am trying to work on my accuracy. Like today, I was trying to bowl according to the rhythm. I was trying to bowl as fast as I could,” Kotian said after the game.

The 10-wicket match haul, which he has been waiting for, has given him a boost but he realizes that he will have to be amongst the wickets if he is to catch the attention of the selectors.

Asked if he thinks about India selection, Kotian said he sticks to what he can control.

Story continues below this ad

“I want to perform in both batting and bowling. The selectors will do their job and I’ll do mine,” he said.

During his brief stint with the Indian Test team, he got time to have a chat with Ravindra Jadeja, the veteran allrounder. Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon was another cricketer he spoke to. “I asked them how one can put more spin in the ball. Lyon guided me about the run up. I picked up a few things,” Kotian said.

Brief Scores: Mumbai: 430 & 97/0 in 10.4 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 67*; Divyaansh Saxena 30*) beat Haryana: 270 & 256 (f/o) in 85.5 overs (Himanshu Rana 46, Nishant Sindhu 44; Tanush Kotian 8/81, Musheer Khan 2/75) by 10 wickets. Points: Mumbai 7, Haryana 0.