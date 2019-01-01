Ranji Trophy: Subodh Bhati, Kulwant Khejroliya give Delhi upper hand at Eden Gardens

Manoj Tiwary shouldered arms to a Kulwant Khejroliya delivery and lost his off stump. The Bengal captain misjudged the line of the ball. Also, his left foot was a little open, which cancelled out any scope for a late adjustment. Tiwary was out on 15 and Bengal had been down to 112/3 at the stroke of lunch, chasing Delhi’s first innings total of 240 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match at Eden Gardens on Monday. That was the wicket the visitors wanted. They ran through Bengal’s soft underbelly post lunch to take a 20-run first-innings lead. Subodh Bhati was the destroyer-in-chief with a spell of 5-0-11-3 in the second session, but the Delhi medium pacer benefited from the hosts’ batting mediocrity.

For far too long now, Bengal batting has had been all about their skipper. He is the team’s highest scorer this term as well, with 502 runs from seven matches at an average of 55-plus. He has scored a double hundred and three fifties. Abhimanyu Easwaran is the only other Bengal batsman to offer consistency. In the last match, Tiwary had scored 90 against Andhra at Vizag in the first innings. Still his team were bowled out for 300, conceding three points. It all but ended Bengal’s knockout hopes.

After another poor batting display today, the skipper let out his frustration. “It’s disappointing and demoralising. There’s no doubt about that. It’s been many matches now that our batting group is not clicking together. The batters are getting so many opportunities. But none of them is taking it. (You got to) at least make some contributions which can impact a win. (Performance) has been long overdue now. Barring one or two, no one seems to be giving me the confidence or the coach that this guy will score runs. Such is the scenario right now,” Tiwary said, speaking to The Indian Express.

“It becomes very difficult to pick a combination as well. Team mentor (Arun Lal) came in at the start of the season. Even he is helpless,” he added. “I try not to take the pressure too much. But sometimes it gets on you,” Tiwary admitted. He also took a swipe at the Eden pitch, decrying the lack of ‘home advantage’. “We wanted a spinning track for this game. We have been provided with a batting pitch instead.”

Brief Scores: Delhi 240 & 41/2 (Ashok Dinda 2/22). Bengal 220 all out (S Chattterjee 56, A Easwaran 40, Pradipta Pramanik 37*; Subodh Bhati 3/28, Kulwant Khejroliya 3/86).