Jaydev Shah gets his 5000th run in 118th first-class game

In his boarding schooldays, Jaydev Shah claims, he was a versatile sportsman, dabbling in badminton, football and hockey. But during one of his vacations at home, sometime in his teens, his father instructed him. “It’s time to focus on cricket. Serious cricket.” From then on, he spent more time at different cricketing academies in the west, hitting and getting hit with the leather ball, than in his school. “I couldn’t escape the cricket environment in my family.” His father himself was a first-class cricketer before he embraced administration, and he naturally wanted his son to become a better cricketer than him.

Nearly 20 years later, he can claim he is the best cricketer in the Shah household, which though isn’t saying much as the senior Shah featured in only 11 matches, a left-handed batsman whose highest was 45 and averaged 11. Jaydev, on the other hand, has led his 106 times. This makes him the longest-serving captain for any domestic side ever in the country—no one even comes close or has led his team more than 100 times, the second highest run-getter for Saurashrta and on Friday became the second batsman to complete 5,000 runs for his state after Cheteshwar Pujara. And averages 29, substantially better than his father’s.

At the end of day’s play, on his way back to the hotel, he sunk into a reverie. “I thought, well it’s been a very long journey, 16 years. I never thought I would play for these many years or score these many runs. Looking back I think I have some talent, otherwise no cricketer would have survived in first-class cricket for this long,” he says, laughing.

Self-deprecatory humour apart, there was a subtle shield of self-defence in his words. For there is a school of thought, louder than whispers and hushes, that he owes his longevity to his influential father. The numbers don’t come to his rescue either. Among the 85 other Indians in the 5,000th-run club, his average is the lowest (29) and his century haul is the least (9). Among those with more than 4,000 runs, only Sunil Joshi has a worse average, then he had a trivial haul of 600-odd wickets to his name.

It wasn’t the case of a precociously talented batsman being given an overlarge rope, like for say Rohit Sharma in Tests. If any, Shah’s was a slow-burning career, his first hundred coming in his 23rd outing, the second in 39th and the third in 66th. Not until the season before did he cross 500 runs in a single season (617 at 44). Only four times in 16 seasons –of which nine seasons passed by without a hundred–has he aggregated more than 30 runs.

There was a particularly lean phase, from 2006-07 to 2012-13, when all he managed to collect was 2139 runs at 25 in 85 innings. In several other teams, those would have been evidence enough to be jettisoned without a comeback trace. Not to discount the fact he played most of the matches on one of the flattest surfaces in the country.

Naturally, such numbers come under intense scrutiny. And when you’re the son of a powerful board functionary, allegations are ever too far away– that he was regularly picked for IPL franchises (though, he hasn’t played a match yet), that he held onto his place in the Saurashtra team for far too long and that he even got to lead India A to Israel. Of course, he has had to fend off uncomfortable questions in the past. “I don’t think anybody has been under pressure to keep or drop me. That as a captain I get a lot of acceptance from the team is enough to convince that I’m doing a good job,” he says.

To stretch his defence, he slips in a curious bit of logic. “In Saurashtra, players take a lot of time to mature, unlike say Mumbai, where the competition is so severe that a player is dropped after two games and it’s impossible to make a comeback. They play in all situations from a very young age,” he says. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, or even Jaydev Unadkat, could be exceptions than rule to this pecualiar Saurasthatrian quandary.

Maybe, there’s a grain of truth in his observation too. For Saurashtra, despite its proximity to Jamnagar and the legacy of the Ranjitsinhji clan, have historically produced batsmen at a trickle. Only 13 batsmen have scored more than 1,000 first-class runs, among them only three average over 40 (Pujara, Jadeja and Sheldon Jackson). So maybe, there genuinely weren’t too many alternatives in the first place. And to resume his late blooming logic, Shah’s own form has considerably improved in the last six seasons, in which he average a shade over 30.

For a batsman of such unflattering numbers, he must be a terrific skipper, where the win-loss ratio is at best respectable (51 off the 106 matches). But it brooks no argument that Saurashtra has emerged from a mid-rung proposition to genuine challengers in his prolonged tenure, reached two Ranji finals, won the Vijay Hazare and produced three international players. But then, it could be that Saurashtra’s rise coincided with them churning out quality players. When he woke up from his reverie, thoughts of retirement stepped in. “Maybe at the end of this season.” The obvious afterthought is whether he would follow his ageing father into administration. “I don’t know whether I’ll be actively involved in administration, but I’ll be definitely helping out the Saurashtra team,” he dead-bats. But as he has earlier said, can he escape the cricket (administration) environment?