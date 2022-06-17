Ranji Trophy semifinal: Mumbai young guns Jaiswal, Jaffer hit hundreds before title clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his superb run of form as he slammed back-to-back hundreds in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttar Pradesh. The left-hander had scored 100 in the first innings and followed it with 181 on Friday. It was his third hundred in the past three innings.

It was not only Jaiswal who reached the three-figure mark. Mumbai middle-order batsman Armaan Jaffer too slammed 127 as the domestic heavyweights continued to punish the UP bowlers on Day Four of the clash in Bengaluru, reaching 449 for 4 at stumps.

From 0 off 54 balls to scoring 181 off 372, Jaiswal passed the transition phase successfully.

“They were bowling well and I just couldn’t get off the mark yesterday. It took me some 54 balls to get my first run. But I had told myself that I will bat for as long as possible, and not throw my wicket. I want to score big hundreds because they matter more. At the same time, I wanted to prove a point that I can bat in red-ball cricket as well,” Jaiswal told The Indian Express.

Mumbai resumed at the overnight score of 133 for 1. The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions already had a 346- run lead and wanted their batsmen to gain more match confidence going ahead. At close, Sarfaraz Khan and Shams Mulani were batting on 23 and 10 respectively.

Mumbai has a pretty inexperienced batting line-up. Jaiswal had a decent showing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL but knew he had to prove himself in red-ball cricket.

“Days’ cricket keeps checking your patience. Like in this game, UP bowlers kept bowling outside the off-stump, hoping I will poke or try to cut one ball. In such a situation, batsmen’s temperament is tested and we need to start finding answers. The crux of success is to give some time and play shots as per the merit of the ball, and runs will come,” Jaiswal added.

Can’t take things for granted

Despite Mumbai being in a strong position, Jaffer didn’t want to take things for granted. “I didn’t want to waste this opportunity. It’s always good to have some good runs before any big game. Jaiswal and I were just giving respect to their bowling in the beginning and knew when they get tired, they will give us chances to score. It was all about waiting for our time,” Jaffer said.

Only three wickets fell the entire day. Shivam Mavi got Jaffer, medium pacer Prince Yadav managed to get Suved Parkar caught and bowled and three overs later, had Jaiswal caught after the batsman tried to pull a ball that hurried onto him and ballooned in the air.

Mumbai are assured of their spot in the Ranji Trophy final and the final day will be just about completing the formalities.

Brief scores: Mumbai 393 and 449/4 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 181, Armaan Jaffer 127) vs Uttar Pradesh 180.