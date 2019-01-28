Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Online: Saurashtra edging closer to target

Toggle Menu
Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The unbeaten 201-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson has put Saurashtra on the brink of booking a place in the Ranji Trophy final. Karnataka tried hard but their bowlers were left to toil the whole day without any success.

While Pujara brought up his 49th first class ton, Jackson is 10 runs away from his 16th first class hundred. Saurashtra will look to chase the remaining 55 runs quickly on the last day.

Four!

Abhimanyu Mithun overpitches and Aarpit Vasavada will not let the chance go by. He leans into it and the ball races into the cover boundary. SAU- 249/4, Saurashtra need 30 runs.

BOWLED!

Vinay Kumar gets rid off Sheldon Jackson. Karnataka get the breakthrough. The ball kept really low and Jackson failed to get down in time. Aarpit Vasavada arrives at the crease. SAU- 238/4, Saurashtra need 41 runs

100 for Jackson

Four! and Sheldon Jackson brings up his 100 in fine style! A round of applause for Jackson and Pujara congratulates him as well. This has been a well deserved hundred.

Four!

Vinay Kumar bowls one down the leg side and Jackson will not miss. The right-hander walks inside the line and glances it through backward square leg for a four. The target continues to reduce. SAU- 236/3, Saurashtra need 43 runs

Play begins

Vinay Kumar has the ball in hand. Pujara to face the first ball of the day. He defends well. Solid Start! Saurashtra will look to finish off the chase quickly on the last day. They need 55 runs. SAU- 225/3 

Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Ranji Trophy semifinal, Day 5. The equation  is simple, Saurashtra need just 55 runs to win while Karnataka need 7 wickets. The match is firmly in the grasp of Saurashtra and unless a dramatic collapse occurs they should sail into the finals. Cheteshwar Pujara resumes on 108 while giving him company will be Sheldon Jackson (90).

Saurashtra squad: Harvik Desai, Snell Patel(w), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Aarpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Kamlesh Makvana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat(c), Chetan Sakariya, Chirag Jani, Samarth Vyas, Jay Chauhan, Kishan Parmar

Karnataka squad: Ravikumar Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Dega Nischal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey(c), Shreyas Gopal, Sharath BR(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, Prasidh Krishna, Jagadeesha Suchith, Srinivas Sharath

