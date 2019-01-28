Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Online: Saurashtra edging closer to target

Ranji Trophy 2018 Semifinal Live Score, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The unbeaten 201-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson has put Saurashtra on the brink of booking a place in the Ranji Trophy final. Karnataka tried hard but their bowlers were left to toil the whole day without any success.

While Pujara brought up his 49th first class ton, Jackson is 10 runs away from his 16th first class hundred. Saurashtra will look to chase the remaining 55 runs quickly on the last day.