Ranji Trophy Semi Final live scores and updates: Mayank Agarwal’s double century puts Karnataka ahead against Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy Semifinals Day 3 live scores and updates, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant 249 has put Karnataka in a dominating position in their semifinal clash against Saurashtra. The visitors still trail by 331 runs. At the end of the play on day 2 Saurashtra was 76-2 with Harvik Desai 27*(89) and Sheldon Jackson 27*(31) at the crease. Vidwath Kaverappa was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for Karnataka.
Earlier in the day Mayank who was coming into the game with poor form showed his class. His double ton helped Karnataka to reach 407 runs. Apart from Mayank wicket-keeper batter, Srinivas Sharath scored 66 runs. Chetan Sakirya and K Patel picked up three wickets each for Saurashtra.
In the other game between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The visitors would be hoping for a big partnership between Saransh Jain 17*(29) and Anubhav Agarwal 4*(8) on day 3. However, Madhya Pradesh still trails by 382 runs going into day 3. Earlier in the day Bengal was bowled out for 438 courtesy of centuries from Sudip Gharami 112(213) and A Majumdar 120(206). Kumar Karthikeya was the pick of the bowlers for Madhya Pradesh with three wickets. G Yadav and Anubhav Agarwal chipped in with a couple of wickets.
MP vs BEN: Anubhav Agarwal 5(15) has to depart after he is out caught by Abishek Porel off a Mukesh Kumar delivery. Madhya Pradesh 59/3
Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Ranji Trophy semifinal Day 3 match between Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka vs Saurashtra. Stay tuned!