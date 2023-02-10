scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Ranji Trophy Semi Final live scores and updates: Mayank Agarwal’s double century puts Karnataka ahead against Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Day 3 live scores and updates Madhya Pradesh resume start at 56-2 still trailing by 382 runs on Day 3. Saurashtra on the other hand trail by 331 runs.

By: Sports Desk
February 10, 2023 09:50 IST
Ranji Trophy Semifinals Day 3 live scores and updates, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal’s brilliant 249 has put Karnataka in a dominating position in their semifinal clash against Saurashtra. The visitors still trail by 331 runs. At the end of the play on day 2 Saurashtra was 76-2 with Harvik Desai 27*(89) and Sheldon Jackson 27*(31) at the crease. Vidwath Kaverappa was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for Karnataka.

Earlier in the day Mayank who was coming into the game with poor form showed his class. His double ton helped Karnataka to reach 407 runs. Apart from Mayank wicket-keeper batter, Srinivas Sharath scored 66 runs. Chetan Sakirya and K Patel picked up three wickets each for Saurashtra.

In the other game between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. The visitors would be hoping for a big partnership between Saransh Jain 17*(29) and Anubhav Agarwal 4*(8) on day 3. However, Madhya Pradesh still trails by 382 runs going into day 3. Earlier in the day Bengal was bowled out for 438 courtesy of centuries from Sudip Gharami 112(213) and A Majumdar 120(206). Kumar Karthikeya was the pick of the bowlers for Madhya Pradesh with three wickets. G Yadav and Anubhav Agarwal chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Semi-finals Day 3 live scores and updates: Follow live action from Day 3 of Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh and  Saurashtra vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy semi-finals.

09:50 (IST)10 Feb 2023
Anubhav Agarwal dismissed

MP vs BEN: Anubhav Agarwal 5(15) has to depart after he is out caught by Abishek Porel off a Mukesh Kumar delivery. Madhya Pradesh 59/3 

09:16 (IST)10 Feb 2023
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Ranji Trophy semifinal Day 3 match between Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka vs Saurashtra. Stay tuned!

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Day 3 live scores and updates

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal celebrates his double century during the second day of the 2nd semi-final cricket match of Ranji Trophy between Karnataka and Saurashtra, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Skipper Mayank Agarwal hit a double century to help Karnataka post 407 in their first innings and take the upper hand over Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Thursday.

Resuming his innings at 110, Agarwal carried on his good form and played with more intent on the second day to score 249 off 429 balls. He struck an astounding 28 boundaries and six sixes during his marathon knock. Karnataka added 178 runs in 46.3 overs after resuming their innings at the overnight score of 229 for 5.

Agarwal's overnight partner, wicketkeeper Srinivas Sharath (66) added just six runs to his score before being trapped LBW by Chetan Sakariya five overs into the second day's proceedings.

Krishnappa Gowtham and Vijaykumar Vyshak failed to trouble the scorers much, departing in quick succession before Vidwath Kaverappa (15) lent Agarwal some support. It was a complete Agarwal show on the second day as the confident right-hander played his shots to all parts of the ground to take Karnataka forward.

Sakariya (3/73) and Kushang Patel (3/109) picked up three wickets apiece for Saurashtra. In reply, Saurashtra scored 76 for 2 in 30 overs at the close of play, still trailing Karnataka by 331 runs with three days play remaining in the match. Wicket-keeper Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson were unbeaten on 27 each. While Desai held one end up, Jackson looked in attacking mood, accumulating his runs off just 31 balls with the help of six boundaries. Snell Patel and Vishvaraj Jadeja (22) were the two Saurashtra batsmen who got out on Thursday. Right-arm fast bowler Vidwath Kaverappa (2/24) accounted for the two Saurashtra batsmen, cleaning up both.

Brief Scores: Karnataka Ist Innings: 407 all out in 133.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 249, Srinivas Sharath 66; Chetan Sakariya 3/73, Kushang Patel 3/109). Saurashtra Ist Innings: 76 for 2 in 30 overs (Harvik Desai 27 batting, Sheldon Jackson 27 batting; Vidwath Kaverappa 2/24).

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 09:14 IST
