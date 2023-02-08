Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka: Spot in the final up for grabs as Day 1 of Ranji Trophy semifinals begins

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score: The semifinals of the Ranji Trophy begins on Wednesday with Karnataka taking on Saurashtra at Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh hosting Bengal at Indore. Performances at the knockout stages gain extra weight, especially for those looking to get a break into the national side.
On paper Karnataka vs Saurashtra looks like a more even contest, but the hosts will start as favourites as they have a full-strength squad available at their disposal. Saurashtra will miss the services of their inspirational captain Jaydev Unadkat and although they have an all-round side, it will be a tough task to overcome Karnataka on their own turf.
In the quarterfinals against Andhra, the defending champions MP showed why they are still the team to beat. So Bengal will know the challenge that is lying in front of them. Although Bengal have made it to the semifinals for the third time in a row, getting past MP in their own backyard will not be easy. To give another shot at winning the Ranji Trophy, Bengal have to play out of their skin.
KAR vs SAU: Saurashtra Won the Toss & elected to field.
Bengal vs MP: Bengal won the toss and elected to bat first.
A warm welcome to our live blog on Ranji Trophy Semifinals, Day 1 where two games are set to start. Karnataka facing Saurashtra at Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh taking on Bengal at Indore. Stay tuned to get live score and updates.