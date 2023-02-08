scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka: Spot in the final up for grabs as Day 1 of Ranji Trophy semifinals begins

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka Match Updates: All eyes on Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar among others as Ranji semis get underway.

By: Sports Desk
February 8, 2023 09:24 IST
Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score: Day 1 of Ranji Trophy semis begins on Wednesday.

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score: The semifinals of the Ranji Trophy begins on Wednesday with Karnataka taking on Saurashtra at Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh hosting Bengal at Indore. Performances at the knockout stages gain extra weight, especially for those looking to get a break into the national side.

On paper Karnataka vs Saurashtra looks like a more even contest, but the hosts will start as favourites as they have a full-strength squad available at their disposal. Saurashtra will miss the services of their inspirational captain Jaydev Unadkat and although they have an all-round side, it will be a tough task to overcome Karnataka on their own turf.

In the quarterfinals against Andhra, the defending champions MP showed why they are still the team to beat. So Bengal will know the challenge that is lying in front of them. Although Bengal have made it to the semifinals for the third time in a row, getting past MP in their own backyard will not be easy. To give another shot at winning the Ranji Trophy, Bengal have to play out of their skin.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score: Catch live updates of Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy semifinals.

09:24 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Toss Update

KAR vs SAU: Saurashtra Won the Toss & elected to field.

09:23 (IST)08 Feb 2023
MP Playing XI
09:22 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Bengal Playing XI
09:22 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Toss Update

Bengal vs MP: Bengal won the toss and elected to bat first.

08:57 (IST)08 Feb 2023
Hello and welcome

A warm welcome to our live blog on Ranji Trophy Semifinals, Day 1 where two games are set to start. Karnataka facing Saurashtra at Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh taking on Bengal at Indore. Stay tuned to get live score and updates. 

At Ranji Trophy semi-finals, who are the 8 players eyeing an India spot? 

Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar.

The semifinals of the Ranji Trophy begins on Wednesday with Karnataka taking on Saurashtra at Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh hosting Bengal at Indore.

Because of injury, Devdutt Padikkal has played only four matches so far and has gone down the pecking order. With in-form R Samarth and Mayank Agarwal continuing to bat at the top, Padikkal will once again play at No 3.  Although a bit out of position, the opportunity provides Padikkal to be back among the national radar and at least get a chance in the A tours coming ahead.

The middle-order batsman Rajat Patidar has been in and out of the side. He narrowly missed out on having a place in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and with the squads for the last two Tests yet to be named, Patidar has an opportunity to be in contention. He has already amassed 513 runs, but has only one century in 6 matches. A big hundred in the semifinals and possibly at the final, would keep him in the loop in case there is an opening in the middle-order.

