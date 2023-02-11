scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Ranji Trophy Semi Final Day 4 Live Score: Saurashtra in driving seat against Karnataka, Bengal look to build on lead

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Day 4 Live Score: Bengal resumes at 59-2 leading by 327 runs on Day 4. Saurashtra on the other hand trail by 43 runs.

By: Sports Desk
February 11, 2023 08:00 IST
Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score Day 4, Bengal vs MP, SAUR vs KARRanji Trophy Day 4 live scores and updates: Follow all the live action of the two matches.

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score Day 4, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka: Sheldon Jackson’s brilliant 160 meant Saurashtra still trail by only 43 runs against Karnataka coming into the fourth day. The visitors ended the day with 364/4 on day 3. In addition, skipper Arpit Vasavda slammed an impressive ton and stayed not out at the stumps. With him, Chirag Jani 19(42) is at the crease.

Karnataka started day 3 on the front foot but was put under pressure by Jackson and Vasavda’s partnership of 232 runs for the fourth wicket. Apart from Vidwath Kaverappa’s two early wickets, the bowling of Karnataka looked lack lustred. Vasuki Koushik and off-spinner Krishanppa Goutham picked up a wicket each.

Elsewhere in the other semifinal in Indore, Bengal would look to score some quick runs on Day 4 and would be looking to put hosts to bat again and finish the game. Earlier on Day 3 Madhya Pradesh was bundled for 170 runs and Bengal decided to bat again. At the end of the day’s play, the visitors were 59-2 with Sudip Kumar Gharami 12(40) and Anustup Majumdar 9(50) at the crease. Akash Deep picked up five wickets for Bengal and was the wrecker-in-chief. Madhya Pradesh couldn’t put up much of a show with the bat on a flat track. Apart from Sarnash Jain’s 69, there haven’t been any significant contributions from the other batters.

Ranji Trophy Semi-finals Day 4 live scores and updates: Follow live action from Day 4 of Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh and  Saurashtra vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy semi-finals.

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Day 4 live scores and updates

Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson after slamming a ton against Karnataka. (PTI)

Sheldon Jackson and skipper Arpit Vasavada struck a century each as Saurashtra turned the tables on Karnataka, posting 364 for 4 in their first innings in reply to the opposition's 407 on the third day of their Ranji Trophy semi-final.

Jackson, who started at the overnight score of 27, made 160 off 245 balls and decorated his knock with 23 boundaries and two sixes, while Vasavada remained unbeaten on 112 (219 balls, 15x4s) as the duo shared 232 runs for the fourth wicket to bring Saurashtra back into the contest. Giving Vasavada company at the crease at stumps was Chirag Jani (19 not out). Saurashtra trail Karnataka by just 43 runs with six wickets in hands and two full days' play remaining. Resuming at the overnight score of 76 for 2, Saurashtra did not have a good start as they lost Harvik Desai (33) inside five overs, trapped LBW by Vasuki Koushik. But then came the turnaround as Jackson and Vasavada joined hands and played patiently to build a partnership.

The duo displayed classical Test match temperament, defending the good balls but not hesitating to dispatch the bad deliveries to the boundary. It was complete frustration for the Karnataka bowlers as they failed to break the partnership or trouble the duo, who looked determined. Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham (1/68) finally broke the partnership in the 98th over, trapping Jackson in front of the wicket but by then it was too late as Saurashtra had already undone the hard work of Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal, who scored 249 in the first innings to more-or-less single-handedly take his side past the 400-run mark.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 1st Innings: 407 all out in 133.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 249, Srinivas Sharath 66; Chetan Sakariya 3/73, Kushang Patel 3/109). Saurashtra 1st Innings: 364 for 4 in 112 overs (Sheldon Jackson 160, Arpit Vasavada 112 batting; Vidwath Kaverappa 2/64)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 08:00 IST
