Ranji Trophy Semi Final Day 4 Live Score: Saurashtra in driving seat against Karnataka, Bengal look to build on lead

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score Day 4, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka: Sheldon Jackson’s brilliant 160 meant Saurashtra still trail by only 43 runs against Karnataka coming into the fourth day. The visitors ended the day with 364/4 on day 3. In addition, skipper Arpit Vasavda slammed an impressive ton and stayed not out at the stumps. With him, Chirag Jani 19(42) is at the crease.
Karnataka started day 3 on the front foot but was put under pressure by Jackson and Vasavda’s partnership of 232 runs for the fourth wicket. Apart from Vidwath Kaverappa’s two early wickets, the bowling of Karnataka looked lack lustred. Vasuki Koushik and off-spinner Krishanppa Goutham picked up a wicket each.
Elsewhere in the other semifinal in Indore, Bengal would look to score some quick runs on Day 4 and would be looking to put hosts to bat again and finish the game. Earlier on Day 3 Madhya Pradesh was bundled for 170 runs and Bengal decided to bat again. At the end of the day’s play, the visitors were 59-2 with Sudip Kumar Gharami 12(40) and Anustup Majumdar 9(50) at the crease. Akash Deep picked up five wickets for Bengal and was the wrecker-in-chief. Madhya Pradesh couldn’t put up much of a show with the bat on a flat track. Apart from Sarnash Jain’s 69, there haven’t been any significant contributions from the other batters.