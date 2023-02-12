Ranji Trophy Semi Final Day 5 Live Score: Saurashtra and Bengal aiming for finals berth

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score Day 5, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka: In the match between Saurashtra (SAU) Vs Karnataka (KAR), Arpit Vasavada hit a double century to help Saurashtra take a 120-run lead in the first innings against Karnataka. Vasavada scored 202 off 406 balls while Chirag Jani hit 72 to help Saurashtra finish their first innings at 527 in reply to Karnataka’s 407. Hence, if the match ends in a draw, Saurashtra will qualify for the final by virtue of first innings lead.
In the other semi-final, at stumps on Day 4, Bengal were in the driver’s seat at 279/9 in their second innings at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Bengal, who had a first innings lead of 268 runs, decided against declaring their second innings. The visitors earlier scored 438 in their first innings and bundled out the home side for just 170.
Now, even if the semifinal match ends in a draw on the fifth day on Sunday, Bengal will make it to the final on the basis of first innings lead.
Follow Ranji Trophy live updates below