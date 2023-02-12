Ranji Trophy Semi Final Day 5 Live Score: Saurashtra and Bengal aiming for finals berth

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka Match: Anustup, Pradipta shine as Bengal take mammoth 547-run lead against MP in Ranji semi

Anustup Majumdar (80) and Pradipta Pramanik (60 not out) put up a solid performance with the bat as Bengal gathered a mammoth lead of 547 runs in their second innings to put themselves within touching distance of victory against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy semifinals.

Earlier, resuming the day from overnight score of 59/2, the in-form batting duo of Anustup and Sudip Kumar Gharami (41) combined well once again to add 65 runs in the morning and 85 runs for the third wicket to stretch the lead further.

After the dismissal of Gharami, skipper Manoj Tiwary (15) gave a good support to Anustup at the other end The senior duo managed to add 39 runs for the fourth wicket before Tiwary fell.

Abishek Porel (1) also departed to reduce the visitors to 165/5. Despite wickets at the other end, Anustup continued his hot form, bringing up yet another half-century after a superb ton in the first innings.

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (29) too added some vital runs for the side as Bengal kept on scoring freely to extend their lead to a big margin. After both Anustup and Shahbaz fell, left-arm spinner Pradipta came in with a positive intent. In his unbeaten 101-ball innings, the youngster smashed five sixes and three boundaries to take team’s lead past the 500-run mark. Piling on some quick runs at the end, Pradipta and Ishan Porel (1) remained unbeaten as stumps were drawn on the fourth day For MP, Saransh Jain (6-103) was impressive with the ball.

