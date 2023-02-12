Ranji Trophy Semi Final Day 5 Live Score: Saurashtra and Bengal aiming for finals berth

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score Day 5, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka: In the match between Saurashtra (SAU) Vs Karnataka (KAR), Arpit Vasavada hit a double century to help Saurashtra take a 120-run lead in the first innings against Karnataka. Vasavada scored 202 off 406 balls while Chirag Jani hit 72 to help Saurashtra finish their first innings at 527 in reply to Karnataka’s 407. Hence, if the match ends in a draw, Saurashtra will qualify for the final by virtue of first innings lead.
In the other semi-final, at stumps on Day 4, Bengal were in the driver’s seat at 279/9 in their second innings at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Bengal, who had a first innings lead of 268 runs, decided against declaring their second innings. The visitors earlier scored 438 in their first innings and bundled out the home side for just 170.
Now, even if the semifinal match ends in a draw on the fifth day on Sunday, Bengal will make it to the final on the basis of first innings lead.
Pacer Vidwath Kaverappa (5/83) took five wickets for the home team.
Bengal virtually assured their Ranji Trophy final berth for the second time in three seasons after stretching their overall lead to a massive 547 runs against defending champions Madhya Pradesh. Bengal, who had a big first innings lead of 268 runs, decided against declaring their second essay and ended the penultimate day on 279 for nine. Even if the semifinal match ends in a draw on the fifth day on Sunday, Bengal will make it to the final on the basis of first innings lead. First innings centurion Anustup Majumdar, who was overnight 9, got out for 80 when he was dismissed by left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya in a dubious LBW decision. Majumdar, who slammed 120 in the first innings, was once again the top-scorer for Bengal. After Majumdar's departure, Bengal left-arm spinner Pradipta Pramanik, coming out at No. 8, showed the team's batting depth with an unbeaten 60 off 101 balls. Pramanik has hit three fours and five sixes from 101 balls so far.
