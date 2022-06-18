Ranji Trophy 2022 SF, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Mumbai, MP look to wrap things up

Ranji Trophy 2022 SF, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: At Stumps Day 4, Mumbai lead by a gigantic 662 runs and they seem to be in no mood of declaring anytime soon. And why would they? Set up by Yashasvi Jaiswal (181) and Armaan Jaffer (127), they seem well on course to enter the final. In the other match, Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran ended the day with a half century (52* off 114). Bengal have six wickets in hand and need 254 runs to win.
Mumbai Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi
Uttar Pradesh Playing XI: Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Ankit Rajpoot
Bengal Playing XI: Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar
Madhya Pradesh Playing XI: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav
Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his superb run of form as he slammed back-to-back hundreds in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttar Pradesh. The left-hander had scored 100 in the first innings and followed it with 181 on Friday. It was his third hundred in the past three innings. (Read More)
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy semifinals. Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai are dominating the proceedings against Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the last day of the Ranji Trophy semifinals. Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh are on top against Uttar Pradesh and Bengal, respectively.