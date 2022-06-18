Ranji Trophy 2022 SF, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Mumbai, MP look to wrap things up

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his superb run of form as he slammed back-to-back hundreds in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttar Pradesh. The left-hander had scored 100 in the first innings and followed it with 181 on Friday. It was his third hundred in the past three innings. It was not only Jaiswal who reached the three-figure mark. Mumbai middle-order batsman Armaan Jaffer too slammed 127 as the domestic heavyweights continued to punish the UP bowlers on Day Four of the clash in Bengaluru, reaching 449 for 4 at stumps. From 0 off 54 balls to scoring 181 off 372, Jaiswal passed the transition phase successfully. Read More