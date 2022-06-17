Ranji Trophy 2022 SF, Day 4 Live Score Updates: MP, Mumbai on top

Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: At Stumps Day 3, Mumbai were 133/1 in 41.6 overs with Armaan Jaffer (32 off 67) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 off 114) in the middle. Mumbai lead UP by 346 runs. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh were 163/2 in 62.6 overs with Rajat Patidar (63 off 109) and Aditya Shrivastava (34 off 90) in the middle. They lead Bengal by 231 runs.
Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the playing XIs
Mumbai Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi
Uttar Pradesh Playing XI: Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Ankit Rajpoot
Bengal Playing XI: Abhishek Raman, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar
Madhya Pradesh Playing XI: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav
From rescuing the Bengal Ranji team by hitting a century during the day, to wading through files of official documents, as West Bengal’s Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Trinamool Congress MLA from Shibpur, in the evening — it’s all in a day’s work for Manoj Tiwary. Multi-tasking to strike a balance between his two roles, as a sitting minister and cricketer, is a big ask. When his team-mates hit the ice baths and put their feet up to re-energise in the evenings, Tiwary (36) says he dives right into official work. Read More
Two Madhya Pradesh spinners, Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain, shared six wickets between them, as their side took an important 68-run first-innings lead on the third day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal on Thursday. At stumps, MP’s lead swelled to 231 runs – 163/2 in their second innings. They can sniff the final. Read More
Rajat Patidar hit an unbeaten half-century to put Madhya Pradesh in the driver’s seat against Bengal in their Ranji Trophy semifinal on Thursday. Continuing his dream run, Patidar took the center stage in MP’s second essay with an elegant 63 not out after his side gained a vital 78-run first innings lead. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter, who scored one century and two half centuries in the recently-concluded IPL, found himself at home as he slammed 10 boundaries in his 109-ball unbeaten knock to push MP to 163 for two at stumps on day three. Read More
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Ranji Trophy semifinals. Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai are dominating the proceedings against Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.