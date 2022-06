Ranji Trophy 2022 SF, Day 3 Live: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh

Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals, Day 3 Live Score, Streaming and Updates: Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh.

Ranji Trophy 2022 Semifinals, Day 3 Live Score, Streaming and Updates: Manoj Tiwary along with Shahbaz Ahmed, kept Bengal alive as they reached 197/5 after a top-order collapse against Madhya Pradesh on the second day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final. In the other game, wicket-keeper batter Hardik Tamore hit 115 to propel Mumbai to 393 in their first innings. In reply, Uttar Pradesh lost two wickets at stumps.