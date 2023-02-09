Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score: Spot in the final up for grabs as Day 2 begins

Ranji Trophy Semifinals Day 2 Live Scorecard, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka: Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal’s blistering 110 as well as wicketkeeper Srinivas Sharath’s 58 helped the team recover from a shaky start as they posted 229/5 against Saurashtra at the end of the 1st day’s play. Agarwal’s played 246 balls and scored 11 boundaries and a six while Sharath faced 143 deliveries hitting four fours.
In the other semifinal of the day, Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Gharami both slammed centuries to put Bengal in an advantageous position with 307/4 on the board against Madhya Pradesh at stumps. Majumdar who scored 120 and Gharami who struck 112 put together 241 runs from 414 balls.
Majumdar smashed 13 fours and one six while Gharami hit 12 fours and 2 sixes. However, both departed one after the other as MP looked to swing some momentum in their favour with the new ball near the end of the day.
