Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score: Spot in the final up for grabs as Day 2 begins

Ranji Trophy Semi Final Day 2 Live Updates: Bengal start at 307/4 against Madhya Pradesh while Karnataka will resume at 229/5 on Day 2.

By: Sports Desk
February 9, 2023 09:15 IST
Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 2: Action resumes from Indore and BengaluruRanji Trophy Semifinals Day 2 Live, Bengal vs MP, KAR vs SAUR: Sides look to build momentum on Day 2.

Ranji Trophy Semifinals Day 2 Live Scorecard, Bengal Vs Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra Vs Karnataka: Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal’s blistering 110 as well as wicketkeeper Srinivas Sharath’s 58 helped the team recover from a shaky start as they posted 229/5 against Saurashtra at the end of the 1st day’s play. Agarwal’s played 246 balls and scored 11 boundaries and a six while Sharath faced 143 deliveries hitting four fours.

In the other semifinal of the day, Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Gharami both slammed centuries to put Bengal in an advantageous position with 307/4 on the board against Madhya Pradesh at stumps. Majumdar who scored 120 and Gharami who struck 112 put together 241 runs from 414 balls.

Majumdar smashed 13 fours and one six while Gharami hit 12 fours and 2 sixes. However, both departed one after the other as MP looked to swing some momentum in their favour with the new ball near the end of the day.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Semi-finals Day 2 Live Score and Updates: Follow live action from Day 2 of Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh and  Saurashtra vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy semi-finals.

09:15 (IST)09 Feb 2023
Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the 2nd of the semifinal match between Madhya Pradesh and Bengal and Karnataka and Saurashtra. Stay tuned for more!

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Streaming and Updates

Ranji Trophy Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal plays a shot during the first day of the 2nd Semi final of Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Saurashtra at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Last year, Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy after defeating Mumbai in the final. This year, they are on course to their second straight final as they take on Bengal and look to retain their title. They didn't have the best of starts in the semis due to Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Gharami's centuries but took back the initiative at the end of day's play.

Karnataka, meanwhile, defeated Uttarakhand to get here and have started the semifinal on the right foot after a rather shaky beginning due to skipper Mayank Agarwal's century. Devdutt Padikkal who had played only four matches so far, had a day to forget as he was dismissed for just 9 runs after hitting a boundary off his first ball.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 08:30 IST
