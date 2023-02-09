Ranji Trophy Semi Final Live Score: Spot in the final up for grabs as Day 2 begins

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Day 2 Live Streaming and Updates

Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal plays a shot during the first day of the 2nd Semi final of Ranji Trophy match between Karnataka and Saurashtra at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Last year, Madhya Pradesh won their maiden Ranji Trophy after defeating Mumbai in the final. This year, they are on course to their second straight final as they take on Bengal and look to retain their title. They didn't have the best of starts in the semis due to Anustup Majumdar and Sudip Gharami's centuries but took back the initiative at the end of day's play.

Karnataka, meanwhile, defeated Uttarakhand to get here and have started the semifinal on the right foot after a rather shaky beginning due to skipper Mayank Agarwal's century. Devdutt Padikkal who had played only four matches so far, had a day to forget as he was dismissed for just 9 runs after hitting a boundary off his first ball.