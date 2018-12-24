Ranji Trophy, Saurashtra vs Mumbai: Sheldon Jackson leaves act incomplete

JAYDEV Unadkat lost his cool and the Saurashtra captain had every reason to be miffed at the end of Day 2. After batting for nearly two sessions, Sheldon Jackson had thrown his wicket away on the penultimate ball of the day. Jackson, the most experienced batsman in the team, had faced 144 balls and, along with Prerak Mankad, rescued Saurashtra after a top-order collapse.

For sometime before the end, Jackson was seemingly trying to go after every ball, and seemed a bit restless as he neared his hundred. It seemed he was in a hurry to get to the landmark before stumps. Mumbai had brought on medium-pacer Minad Manjrekar for the final over of the day, and he went around the stumps. Mumbai had kept a fine leg, deep square-leg and deep midwicket, anticipating that Jackson might still try to attack. He managed a four through backward square-leg to reach 91. Manjrekar then came over the wicket. This time the ball was short and Jackson played a tennis-style shot over the bowler’s head for four to reach 95.

Mumbai knew Jackson will try again. Just two overs ago, he had hit two sixes in an over from Shubham Ranjane. Perhaps, the itch to get to his ton was hard to resist. The Saurashtra camp too felt the same, and were shouting pleas to remain patient.

The next ball Manjrekar bowled short, Jackson didn’t do much. Mumbai skipper Siddhesh Lad changed his field, bringing a leg-gully and a short leg. Jackson tried a big shot but couldn’t get any wood on leather.

Mumbai persisted with the strategy. Off the fifth ball, Jackson went for a wild swing, and this time the ball ballooned in the air. Ranjane ran in a few metres from deep midwicket to take a decent catch. Mumbai got what they wanted, Jackson walked back as Saurashtra ended the second day at 213 for 5.

Back in the dressing room, a meeting was called. Left-arm pacer Unadkat, who took over the captaincy from Jaydev Shah, couldn’t control himself. Coach Sitanshu Kotak tried to pacify him, but tempers flew. But the damage was done.

Jackson’s knock had eight fours and three sixes. His effort might go in vain unless Saurashtra’s lower order pulls off a great rearguard action on the third day. Jackson and Mankad had added 107 runs for the fifth wicket but they are still 181 runs behind Mumbai’s first innings score, after the hosts were all out for 394 earlier in the day.

Lad slammed a ton, his second in succession, before Unadkat rolled over Mumbai’s lower order to finish with four wickets.

Saurashtra started badly in their response, losing their top three wickets for just 37 runs. Royston Dias was the wrecker-in-chief, taking out Harvik Desai and Vishvarajsinh Jadeja in quick succession. Manjrekar had taken a stunning reflex catch off his own bowling to get rid of opener Snell Patel and Shivam Dube induced Arpit Vasavada to nick behind to ‘keeper Aditya Tare.

Jackson looked in control driving and cutting and brought Saurashtra back in the game before he combusted right at the end, leaving his camp restless and a touch angry.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 213/5 (Jackson 95, Mankad 56*) trail Mumbai 394 (Bista 127, Auti 57, Lad 108, Unadkat 4-71) by 181 runs