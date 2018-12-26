Ranji Trophy, Saurashtra vs Mumbai: Draw that feels like a win

In his cricketing career spanning two decades, Sitanshu Kotak doesn’t remember the last time Saurashtra was so close to beating Mumbai, that too in their backyard. An outright win at the Wankhede stadium? He takes a pause trying to recall, before answering, “mere cricketing jeevan mein toh kabhi nahin.” (never in my cricketing life).

Chasing 284 runs for victory, Saurashtra fell short by 19 runs. Instead of six points, they will go home with only one. Bragging rights missed but they have effectively ended Mumbai’s knockout hopes, barring a minor miracle.

Perhaps, the first instinct was to draw. Later in the day, Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad said the way Saurashtra began their chase, it seemed they were reluctant to go for the target.

But first let’s cue up the climax. With Saurashtra needing 55 runs in the last 10 overs, Lad entrusted Shivam Dube with the ball. He was their best bowler until then taking two wickets.

Dube had surrendered his cap to the umpire and was about to take his run-up before Lad asked him to wait. The skipper ran towards his two mates Shreyas Iyer and Aditya Tare, and it was decided to call their short-ball specialist Minad Manjrekar. Till then, nothing had worked for Mumbai as Sheldon Jackson and Prerak Mankad were looking to propel the Saurashtra ship towards a comfortable win.

The idea stemmed from the fact that Manjrekar had got Jackson with a short ball in the first innings. It was a gamble for Mumbai in the hope that Saurashtra’s most experienced batsman would repeat his mistake.

Bowling short

Manjrekar bowled short, Jackson was quick to play the shot. He slashed it hard towards deep point where Dube ran in a few metres to take the catch. The plan had clicked and bouncers were in fashion now. Four balls later, Mankad got a thick edge and was caught at third man. Two wickets in the over, and even Lad would not have hoped for such a return.

As he admittedly later, if Jackson and Mankad had stuck around, Mumbai’s campaign would have come to an end. However, Saurashtra didn’t give up so easily. They hung around, taking singles.

Arpit Vasavada, who held up one end in the first innings, looked a different batsman now. He slammed a four through backward point and followed it up with a huge six over square-leg. Now, just 29 runs were needed from five overs.

However, Saurashtra suffered another setback when Vasavada nicked one behind to become Manjrekar’s third victim. With 27 runs needed off four overs, Manjrekar also got captain Jaydev Unadkat with a short ball.

It was then that Unadkat told his batsmen to play for a draw. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja though brought some interest in the penultimate over. Saurashtra now needed 27 from 12 balls and Jadeja managed to get two boundaries off Dias. They now required 19 off the final over, and Chirag Jani played out the last four dot balls.

Manjrekar’s second spell of 5-1-24-4 ensured Mumbai got out of this match with three points , and not repeat the fate they suffered against Gujarat when they gained the first-innings lead but lost outright.

Earlier, Saurashtra made a cautious start with openers Snell Patel and Harvik Desai adding 64 runs in 15 overs. The chase perked up when No.3 Vishvarajsinh Jadeja and Jackson added 113 runs for third wicket which became the cornerstone of Saurashtra’s run chase.

It was the stunning run-out of Jadeja by Mumbai’s Jay Bista, via a direct hit, which broke the partnership and scuppered the chase.

Mumbai now have to rest their hopes on their three pacers – Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni and Tushar Deshpande – who would all be fit for the next game. But a knockout berth seems a tall order.

Brief scores: 394 & 238/8 (Iyer 83; Chetan Sakariya 3/47, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/102) drew with Saurashtra 348 & 266/7 (Vishvaraj Jadeja 71, Sheldon Jackson 57; Minad Manjrekar 4/39)