Ranji Trophy: Sanju Samson rescues Kerala with ton, coach Dav Whatmore says best is yet to come

After spending six games in the Indian team’s dug-out ferrying drinks, Sanju Samson turned up for his first Ranji Trophy match of the season at Thiruvanathapuram’s St.Xavier’s College Ground on Tuesday to register his 10th first-class century — a 182-ball 116 against Bengal.

Watching the star wicket-keeper batsman’s exploits from the sidelines was Dav Whatmore, the usually fastidious Kerala coach, who hailed his knock as ‘courageous and out of his comfort zone’. Whatmore, however, did not hold back his punches when he was asked about Sanju’s lack of game time with the Indian team.

“It’s okay to be performing and putting pressure, but there’s got to be a spot open for you. He is fighting for his spot in the Indian squad as the second wicket-keeper batsman in T20Is. I keep reading that it’s all about testing your bench strength in the shorter formats, but sadly that’s not been the case with regard to Sanju,” Whatmore told The Indian Express.

The 25-year-old was selected for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh last month, but was dropped for the series against West Indies. He was then picked as the last-minute replacement after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out with a knee injury.

This resulted in the MSK Prasad-led selection panel drawing considerable flak. Harbhajan Singh express his disappointment on social media. “I guess they r testing his heart #selectionpanelneedtobechanged need strong people there.. hope dada @SGanguly99 will do the needful,” he tweeted.

Whatmore, though, was not overly perturbed. He reckoned that Sanju’s best years were still ahead of him. Consistent performances at the first-class level and in the IPL was what was required to help him seal that elusive spot in the Indian team. “Even Sanju will know for a fact that he could do with a bit more consistency. He is still so young and I believe that there’s a lot of cricket ahead of him. At the moment he is indeed in very good form, but trust me, his best is yet to come,” Whatmore opined. Sanju, on his part, only enhanced his reputation with a fighting ton on a treacherous Thiruvananthapuram pitch that offered invariable bounce and even began to turn sharply by the afternoon session. When Sanju walked in at No.3,

Kerala had its backs to the wall. Kerala’s openers — Ponnam Rahul and the experienced Jalaj Saxena were dismissed cheaply with the score reading 15/2.

Sanju countered the early movement as well as the indifferent bounce quite admirably. The youngster found an ally in Robin Uthappa, and it was their 138-run fourth-wicket partnership that restored stability in the innings. Whatmore said the beauty of Sanju’s knock was the manner in which he curbed his natural aggressive instincts and dug deep. “It was unlike most of his other knocks. Batting was difficult and we lost three quick wickets upfront. But Sanju assessed the situation beautifully and played a very sensibly,” he explained.

Once Uthappa was dismissed in the 65th over, only moments after having registered his half-century, Bengal sensed an opening. Kerala lost four wickets for just 46 runs in the final hour’s play that pegged them back. The home team finished at a not-so-flattering score at 237/7 when stumps were drawn on Day 1. “We lost a couple of wickets too many, but as things stand, both teams are in with a contest. Either way, it’s going to be an outright win,” Whatmore concluded.

Brief Scores: Kerala 237/7 (Sanju Samson 116, Robin Uthappa 50, Arnab Nandi 2/46) vs Bengal.

