Ranji Trophy: Sandeep Warrier leads Kerala fightback

Post the day’s play, Sandeep Warrier was busy having bread and egg bhurji while his teammates played a game of football at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium. On a day when the 27-year-old pacer claimed five wickets for 83 runs to restrict Punjab’s first innings lead to just 96, Warrier could reflect on a job well done. With Mohammed Azharuddeen unbeaten on 76 and Kerala ahead by 31 runs with seven second innings wickets intact at stumps on Day Two of the Ranji Trophy encounter, it was Warrier’s spell that gave the visitors some hope of victory.

“I was a bit lucky compared to yesterday when an LBW call went against me due to a no-ball and there was a dropped catch. I was focusing on doing the same things today and hitting my areas apart from trying to swing the ball both ways. We bowled well as a unit in the first session. Bowling on a green track is also a challenge as compared to a flat wicket as there are expectations from you. I was trying to bring the batsman forward to defend. The fact that I could swung the ball both ways got me wickets,” shared Warrier.

His first spell of nine overs would see a well-set Jiwanjot Singh falling before Yuvraj Singh was caught by Arun Karthick at first slip and Gurkeerat Mann followed him back in the same over. Post lunch, Warrier returned to claim the wickets of Siddharth Kaul and Mandeep Singh for his ninth five-wicket haul.

“I started playing in Mumbai where my father Shankarankutty was posted at a bank. He would watch every international match in Kerala and that’s where my interest in cricket started. Seven years ago, I shifted to Chennai to train at the MRF Pace Academy and when I made my debut for Kerala in 2012, it was a special moment for my family. I picked more than 25 wickets in three consecutive seasons before the last one. This year, the five-wicket haul against Bengal was special for me since we won the match. And today’s haul meant that I matched my best Ranji Trophy performance in a year with 28 wickets. Hopefully I can pick some more and help the team reach the quarters,” added Warrier, who stayed with Royal Challengers Bangalore for three seasons without playing a single game.

Brief scores: Kerala 121 & 127/3 in 42 overs (M Azharuddeen 76 batting) vs Punjab 217 all out in 75.2 overs (Mandeep Singh 89, Jiwanjot Singh 69; S Warrier 5/83, B Thampi 2/46).