Ranji Trophy: Sameer Dighe steps down as Mumbai coach

One year after being appointed as coach of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, former India wicket-keeper batsman Sameer Dighe has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he won’t be able to continue in his role. Dighe in his letter has cited ‘personal reasons’ for stepping asideble for the forthcoming season of domestic championship.

“He (Dighe) had informed us that he won’t be able to continue as Mumbai coach for the coming season. He told us that he has personal reasons, he told us that he has to take care of his family and travelling will be difficult now. The MCA Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) will take the decision on who will be the next coach soon,” MCA jt-secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar told The Indian Express.

The CIC headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar will be meeting soon to decide who will replace Dighe and chances are CIC might invite applications for the post. Dighe had replaced Chandrakant Pandit as Mumbai coach and under his tenure Mumbai could only manage to reach quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy. He had pipped former India batsman Pravin Amre for the job last year.

The CIC had decided to have Dighe’s contract for one year.

The MCA will be announcing their probables list soon.

