Ranji Trophy: Sai Sudharsan suffers injury during Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu game

Sai Sudharsan had come in as a last-minute entrant to the visitors' playing XI on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

India batter Sai Sudharsan suffered a leg injury during Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy game against Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Sudharsan was fielding in the covers early on Day 2 when he stopped a drive by Karan Lamba and lay on the ground. The left-hander experienced discomfort and the team physio rushed to the ground. Sai was hobbling and had to be helped off the field by a support staff member.

Sources within the camp later confirmed that the injury arose from the ball hitting Sai Sudharsan’s knee and it was not a serious one. He was applying an ice pack on it in the dugout and is expected to take the field again if it doesn’t flare up.