Ranji Trophy: Sai Sudharsan suffers injury during Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu game

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India batter Sai Sudharsan suffered a leg injury during Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy game against Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.
Sudharsan was fielding in the covers early on Day 2 when he stopped a drive by Karan Lamba and lay on the ground. The left-hander experienced discomfort and the team physio rushed to the ground. Sai was hobbling and had to be helped off the field by a support staff member.
Sources within the camp later confirmed that the injury arose from the ball hitting Sai Sudharsan’s knee and it was not a serious one. He was applying an ice pack on it in the dugout and is expected to take the field again if it doesn’t flare up.
It remains to be seen whether he will take the field again, or more importantly, bat for TN once Rajasthan are dismissed.
Sai Sudharsan had come in as a last-minute entrant to the visitors’ playing XI on Sunday. He flew in from Puducherry, where he was playing for India A against Australia A, around 10pm on Saturday night. A source in the TN team management said the southpaw’s arrival came as a surprise to the squad, and even some selectors were not aware of it.
The 24-year-old could only manage one fifty across four red-ball innings and scores of 1 and 13 in the two unofficial ODIs that followed for India A in Puducherry. He had just recovered from a toe injury before the ‘A’ tour, and has also been named in the India A squad for the three red-ball matches against New Zealand in Lincoln starting October 26.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.