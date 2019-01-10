Ranji Trophy roundup: Saurashtra take 3 points, Uttar Pradesh make quarters

Hosts Saurashtra snatched three crucial points on the basis of their first innings lead in their Elite Group A game against current champions Vidarbha to make it to the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy on Thursday.

Saurashtra batsmen played out the fourth and the final day and were 218 for 2 when the game was declared drawn.

For the hosts, it was batting practice for Vishvarajsinh Jadeja (105 not out) and Sheldon Jackson (53 not out) as they frustrated the Vidarbha bowlers.

Vidarbha declared on their overnight score of 280 for 9.

Vidarbha, who earned a lone point in the match, ended the league stage as table-toppers in combined A and B Group Standings, to make it to the quarter-finals, as they ended with 29 points.

Saurashtra also ended with the same number of points, but were placed second due to lower quotient than Vidarbha.

The other three teams from Group A and B combined to make the last eight were Karntaka (27 points), Kerala and Gujarat (each 26 points).

Baroda also had 26 points, but could not make through as they had lower quotient than Gujarat.

RANJI-GROUP C: UP make quarters after drawing game against Assam

Uttar Pradesh became the second side from Group C to make it to the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals after Rajasthan when they drew their final league game against Assam on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh took the first innings lead in their drawn affair against Assam to snatch three crucial points, while the visitors had to be content with a lone point.

After bundling out Assam for 175 in the first innings UP piled on 619 on the back of centuries from Rinku Singh and Upendra Yadav, to take a massive lead.

However, the Assam batsmen led by Gokul Sharma, who struck an unbeaten hundred, played the final day out as the match ended in a tame draw with Assam reaching at 317 for 4.

Assam opener Rahul Hazarika (63) and Surupam Purkayastha (67), too, hit fifties on the final day.

UP finished second to Rajasthan (51 points) with 41 points and the two teams entered the quarters from this group.

Meanwhile, in their last league game Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaaz Nadeem spun his web around Jammu and Kashmir to guide his side to an innings and 48 runs win.

However, both the teams did not make it to the next round.

Brief Scores: At Kanpur: Assam 175 and 317/4 (Gokul Sharma 100 not out, Surupam Purkayastha, Imtiaz Ahmed 2-73) drew with Uttar Pradesh 619.

RANJI-GROUP B: Tamil Nadu gained three points

Tamil Nadu gained three points for securing the first innings lead against Delhi on the final day of its final Ranji Trophy Group B match here Thursday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 268 for 6, Delhi’s hopes of overhauling the host’s first innings total of 432 rested on centurion Jonty Sidhu and Lalit Yadav extending their partnership. The duo started in a promising manner and played some attractive shots.

The lanky Sidhu used his reach to counter the Tamil Nadu spinners- R Sai Kishore and Mohan Prasath. He also hit a superb straight six off Vijay Shankar. Yadav looked good to join Sidhu in scoring a ton, but fell to Sai Kishore for 91.

Kishore got him caught in the short cover region when playing a drive, ending a partnership of 170 runs off 340 balls for the 7th wicket.

The left-arm spinner had Subodh Bhati caught off the first ball of his next over at slip by captain B Indrajith, but his chances of a hat-trick were foiled by a defence-minded Vikas Mishra. Mishra lasted 42 balls but didn’t trouble the scorers and was run-out going for a second run. Navdeep Sain, the No.11, lasted only eight balls and his wicket gave Kishore a well-deserved five-wicket haul.

Batting a second time, Tamil Nadu was 113 for 1 in 40 overs when it chose to declare and bring an end to the proceedings. Opener N Jagadeesan helped himself to 59 not out as the match meandered to a draw. Tamil Nadu secured three points to take its final tally after eight matches to 15, while Delhi finished with 14 points.

Meanwhile, at Amtar, Kerala beat Himachal Pradesh by five wickets on the final day to grab six points and reach 26 points.

Nineties by Vinoop Sheela Manoharan and captain Sachin Baby set up the win while Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 62 finished things off.

Kerala became the only team from Group ‘B’ to secure a spot in the quarterfinal.