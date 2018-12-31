Ranji Trophy roundup: UP beat Haryana by 6 wickets, Delhi gain upperhand vs Bengal

RANJI- GROUP A: Advantage Vidarbha as Mumbai trail by 342 runs

Vidarbha piled up a mammoth 511 in their first essay and then reduced Mumbai to 169/6 on the second day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy Game on Monday.

For Vidarbha, veteran Wasim Jaffer (178) and one-down Atharva Taide (95) had laid foundation of a big score at the Vidarha Cricket Association stadium.

Resuming at 389/4, Ganesh Satish added 13 runs to his overnight tally and fell at 90 as he missed a deserving hundred.

Satish became pacer Shardul Thakur’s second victim.

But a determined Mohit Kale struck a patient 68 in 126 balls.

And contributions from lower order batsmen — Apoorv Wankhede (25), Akshay Wakhare (20 not out) and Aditya Sarwate (16) — helped the hosts cross the 500-run mark.

For the visitors, slow left-arm bowler Dhurmil Matkar ended with a five-wicket haul but had to concede 141 runs.

However, 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai, who need an outright win to stay alive in the tournament, had a disastrous start.

They lost opener Vikrant Auti (7), in-form captain Siddhesh Lad (3) and Shreyas Iyer (0) cheaply.

The visitors were reeling at 31-3, but then Jay Bista (64) and all-rounder Shubham Ranjane (52) resurrected their innings with their 99-run stand for the fourth wicket.

As things looked positive for Mumbai, Bista threw his wicket away, with Mumbai at 130-4.

Then the domestic giants lost Ranjane and experienced batsman Aditya Tare (12) in quick succession.

At close of play, all-rounder Shivam Dubey (21 not out) and Dhurmil Matkar (6 not out) were holding fort.

For Vidarbha, young off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (4-55) was the pick of the bowlwers and his scalps included Bista, Iyer and Ranjane.

Meanwhile, at Pune, visitors Gujarat have taken a massive 184-run lead against Maharashtra with skipper Priyank Panchal and opener Kathan Patel slamming centuries.

After bundling out Maharashtra for 230 on Sunday, Gujarat ended the second day at 414/3.

At Alur in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh have a mountain to climb as they trail hosts Karnataka by 297 runs.

Karnataka posted a massive 418 in their first essay while Chhattisgarh were teetering at 121/3.

And at Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi, Baroda had an upper hand, after they took the crucial first-innings lead against Railways.

RANJI-GROUP B: Andhra 207 for 3 in reply to Hyderabad’s 271

Andhra replied strongly making 207 for 3 in 76 overs after dismissing Hyderabad for 271 at stumps on day two of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here Monday.

Opener C R Gnaneshwar led the way with a solid 65 after K V Sasikanth’s five-wicket haul helped the host restrict Hyderabad to 271.

Riding on half-centuries by Himalay Agarwal (59) and captain Akshat Reddy (57) and a cameo by No11 Mehdi Hassan, Hyderabad, overnight 226 for 7, added a further 45 runs.

Gnaneshwar and D B Prashant Kumar (32) provided a good start for Andhra and put on 58 runs. T Ravi Teja got the first wicket for the visitors’ when he dismissed Kumar.

Gnaneshwar and Jyothisaikrishna (38) were involved in a 62-run stand for the second wicket to push Andhra forward.

After the fall of Gnaneshwar, Jyothisaikrishna and Ricky Bhui added 46 runs. Jyothisaikrishna’s exit brought K S Bharat together and they ensured the team suffered no further losses.

RANJI-GROUP C: Uttar Pradesh beat Haryana by 6 wickets

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar overall took 14 wickets as Uttar Pradesh thrashed hosts Haryana by six wickets in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game inside two days.

For Uttar Pradesh, Saurabh Kumar, was adjudged the Man of the Match as he ended the game with figures of 14-65 at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, picking seven wickets each in both the innings.

The visitors grabbed 6 points with the thumping win.

On Sunday, as many as 20 wickets had fallen on the opening day.

Haryana were bundled out for 110 in their first essay with 25-year-old Saurabh taking 7-33.

The visitors then managed to take a slender-first innings lead after they posted 133 on the board.

Resuming on overnight score of 10 for no loss, Haryana batsmen again meekly surrendered to Saurabh, who ended the second innings with brilliant figures of 7-32.

Haryana was shot out for paltry 129.

For the hosts, opener Amit Kumar top-scored with 51, but other batters faltered in the second innings too.

Jayant Yadav chipped in with a 26-run knock.

Needing 107 to win, Uttar Pradesh chased the target in 21.2 overs, losing four wickets in the process.

UP opener Samarth Singh remained unbeaten on 53 in company of Rinku Singh (20 not out) as the duo took the side home.

Delhi gain upperhand after lacklustre Bengal batting

Seamer Subodh Bhati triggered a middle-order collapse in the second session as Delhi gained upperhand against Bengal with a slender 20-run first innings lead after the second day in a Ranji Trophy group league encounter.

In a nippy five over spell, Bhati took three wickets as Bengal lost five wickets in the post-lunch session before being all out for 220 in reply to Delhi’s first innings score of 240.

Bhati got a good support from Kulwant Khejroliya (3/86) as the left-arm medium pacer dealt a big blow dismissing skipper Manoj Tiwary (15), whose wrong judgement proved to be costly in the context of the innings.

Tiwary shouldered arms to an incoming Khejroliya delivery that moved in a shade after pitching to take the off-stump for a walk.

At stumps, Delhi were 41/2 in their second essay, with an overall lead of 61 runs at close on day two.

RANJI-PLATE Bisht slams maiden triple ton; Puducherry rout Manipur inside two days

Former Delhi wicketkeeper Puneet Bisht cracked a maiden triple century, an unbeaten 301, to put Meghalaya on top against Sikkim in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture on Monday.

At the close of play on Day 2, Meghalaya were 555/3 with a comfortable 336-run first innings lead.

The diminutive 32-year-old toyed with the Sikkim attack hitting 48 fours and one six in his whirlwind knock that came at an incredible strike rate of 102.73 at the KIIT Stadium.

Opener Raj Biswa stood tall at the other end with a solid 175 from 321 balls (25×4) as the duo continued their overnight stand to add 433 runs for the fourth wicket.

Sikkim batsman Milind Kumar, who scored a century in the first innings, took the only wicket of the day as their bowlers endured a tough outing with Meghalaya scoring at 4.74 runs per over.

At the Anantapur Cricket Ground in Andhra, Puducherry rode on Pankaj Singh’s eight-wicket match haul to seal a bonus-point victory over Manipur inside two days.

They claimed seven points to temporarily jump past Bihar to second place with 32 points.

Resuming on 150/2, Puducherry were bowled out for 238 in 78.2 overs.

Manipur were then bundled out for 118 in the second innings setting a paltry 13-run target which Puducherry easily chased in 1.1 overs, sealing a thumping 10-wicket win.

Pankaj Singh was the pick of Puducherry bowlers taking 4/20 while captain D Rohit chipped in with 3/22 in Manipur’s second innings.