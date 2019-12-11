Ranji Trophy Roundup: Prithvi Shaw hits 200, Jalaj Saxena scalps six

Prithvi Shaw celebrates after scoring his maiden double ton. (Source: Twitter) Prithvi Shaw celebrates after scoring his maiden double ton. (Source: Twitter)

GROUP A: DELHI FACE INNINGS DEFEAT AS JALAJ SCALPS SIX

Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena showed his Delhi counterparts how to bowl on an unresponsive track with a six-wicket haul, raising visions of an innings victory for Kerala in their first-round Ranji Trophy group A encounter here on Wednesday.

On a track where Delhi’s Shivam Sharma, Vikas Mishra and Tejas Baroka disappointed, domestic warhorse Saxena scalped 6 for 63 in 24 overs to skittle out Delhi for 142 in their first innings. This was after Kerala posted a massive 525 for nine declared.

With 383 runs in arrears, Kerala captain Sachin Baby rightly asked Delhi to follow-on and their openers Anuj Rawat (87 off 103 balls) and Kunal Chandela (51 off 103 balls) added 130 for the opening stand.

At stumps, Delhi were 142 for one in their second innings and still needing 241 to avoid what could be a humiliating innings defeat.

SCORES:

At Thumba: Kerala 525/9 decl. Delhi 142 in 62.4 overs (Nitish Rana 25, Navdeep Saini 25, Jalaj Saxena 6/63 in 24 overs, Sijomon Joseph 2/7) and 142/1 (Anuj Rawat 87, Kunal Chandela 51).

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 257 and 157/8 (Mahipal Lomror 43, Sanvir Singh 3/28). Punjab 358 (Mandeep Singh 122, Anmol Malhotra 76, Gurkeerat Mann 68).

At Vijaywada: Andhra 211 and 100/2 (Hanuma Vihari 27, Rajneesh Gurbani 1/38). Vidarbha 441 (Ganesh Sathish 237, Mohit Kale 82, Cheepurapalli Stephen 5/110)

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 233 and 239/6 (Tanmay Agarwal 96, Axar Patel 2/44). Gujarat 313 (Manprit Juneja 94, Rujul Bhatt 65, Mehidy Hassan 4/78).

GROUP B: PRITHVI SHAW SLAMS 200 AS MUMBAI IN COMMAND AGAINST BARODA

Prithvi Shaw made a spectacular return to first-class cricket by slamming a blazing double century against Baroda to put his team Mumbai in command in their Ranji Trophy opener here on Wednesday.

Mumbai, who had made 431 in their first essay, got the crucial first-innings lead after bundling out Baroda for 307 as they could add only six runs to their overnight total. For Baroda, opener Kedar Devdhar remained unbeaten on 160.

And courtesy Shaw’s 202 off just 179 balls and skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s quick-fire unbeaten 102, Mumbai declared their second innings at 409/4, setting Baroda a mammoth target of 534.

Mumbai’s second innings was all about Shaw, who was playing his first first-class game after serving eight-month doping ban, and the pint-sized opener made optimum use of the opportunity. Shaw, who could be in contention for third opener’s

slot in Tests, took a listless Baroda attack to cleansers, hammering 19 fours and seven sixes at the Reliance Stadium.

Later, Shaw found an able ally in Suryakumar Yadav, who raced his way to 102 not out in 70 balls, with 12 fours and five sixes. The two stitched a 78-run stand for the fourth wicket to take the game away from Baroda.

Baroda needing 534 runs for a win finished the third day at 74/3 with Mumbai left-arm spinner Shams Mulani taking 2 wickets. The hosts have a mountain to climb while Mumbai need seven wickets for an outright win.

SCORES:

At Vadodara: Mumbai 431 and 409/4 Declared (Prithvi Shaw 202, Suryakumr Yadav 102 not out; Soyeb Sopariya 2-35) versus Baroda 307 (Kedar Devdhar 160 not out, Vishnu Solanki 48; Shams Mulani 6-99) and 74/3 (Viraj Bhosale 41; Abhimanyusingh Rajput 16; Shams Mulani 2-28). Baroda need 460 runs to win.

At Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh 120 and 182 (Ankush Bains 74, Rishi Dhawan 53; Jaydev Unadkat 6-51) lost to Saurashtra 141 and 165/5 (Prerak Mankad 47 not out, Harvik Desai 46; Vaibhav Arora 3-57) by five wickets.

At Meerut: Railways 253 and 270 (Dinesh Mor 102, Amit Mishra 43 not out; Shivam Mavi 4-19, Yash Dayal 4-73) versus

Uttar Pradesh 175 and 23/0. (Aryan Juyal 13 not out, Almas Shaukat 10 not out; Karn Sharma 0-2). UP need 326 runs to win.

At Dindigul: Karnataka 336 and 89/5 (Devdutt Padikkal 29 not out, Sharath Belur 25 not out; K Vignesh 2-11, R Ashwin 2-30) versus Tamil Nadu 307 (Dinesh Karthik 113, Abhinav Mukund 47; Krishnappa Gowtham 6-110). Karnataka lead by 118 runs.

GROUP C: HARYANA HAVE EDGE OVER MAHARASHTRA

Haryana seized the upper hand against Maharashtra on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C encounter here on Wednesday, having reduced their opponents to 61 for five in the second innings.

Skipper Harshal Patel did the star turn for Haryana, taking four wickets in the first innings, as Maharashtra were all out for 247. Patel added two more wickets to his kitty in the second innings as Maharashtra trailed by 93 runs.

Resuming at 88 for 4, Maharashtra skipper Naushad Shaik (60) defied the home team attack, even as wickets regularly fell at the other end. A N Kazi (36) and A B Dandekar (30) were the others to make useful contributions. After Tinu Kundu ended Shaik’s innings, Kazi and Dandekar helped Maharashtra push the score to 247.

In the second innings, Maharashtra were rocked early by Patel, who got SM Gugale (0) and CG Khurana (0) with the team score on zero. The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (7, 26 balls) and Shaik added 41 runs for the third wicket before Kundu dismissed the former.

SCORES:

At Rohtak: Haryana 1st innings: 401 all out in 124.2 overs (Shivam Chauhan 117, Shubham Rohilla 142, AA Sanklecha 4/83, SS Bachhav 3/76) vs Maharashtra 247 all out in 96 overs (Naushad Shaik 60, AN Kazi 36; Harshal Patel 4/70, AH Hooda 3/50, Tinu Kundu 3/52) and 61 for 5 in 19 overs (N Shaik 27; Harshal Patel 2/12, AH Hooda 2/24).

At Agartala: Tripura 1st innings: 289 all out in 81.2 overs (Milind Kumar 59; Harmeet Singh 56, Pratyush Singh 40; Ashish Kumar 3/40, Ajay Yadav 3/61) vs Jharkhand 1st innings: 136 all out in 43 overs (Virat Singh 47, Vivek Tiwari 30; Rana Dutta 4/42, AK Sarkar 3/43) and 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Md Nazim 40).

At Guwahati: Services 1st innings: 124 all out in 52.1 overs (VS Hathwala 34; AK Das 4/39) and 279 all out in 45 overs (Rajat Paliwal 89, Vikas Hathwala 51; Arup Das 5/44) vs Assam 1st innings: 162 all out in 64.2 overs (Riyan Parag 66, Gokul Sharma 32; Diwesh Pathania 5/58, Shadab Nazar 3/44) and 74 for 5 in 31 overs (Sachidanad Pandey 2/12).

At Dehradun: Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 182 all out 49.2 overs (SP Khajuria 47; RS Shah 3/18) and 304 all out in 65.4 overs (Fazil Rashid 73, Abdul Samad 60, Ram Dayal 41) beat Uttarakhand 1st innings: 84 all out in 31 overs (D Negi 24 not out; M Mudhasir 5/13, Ram Dayal 4/28) and 149 all out in 46 overs (D Negi 55 not; Ram Dayal 5/58) by 253 runs.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 134 all out in 52.2 overs (AJ Mandal 47; Rajesh Mohanty 6/47) and 78 all out in 36.4 overs (Ashtosh Singh 43; Rajesh Mohanty 4/19, SB Pradhan 4/34) lost to Odisha 1st innings: 215 for 9 in 76.4 overs (Sujit Lenka 56, Biplab Samantray 30; Puneet Datey 4/58) by an innings and 3 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App