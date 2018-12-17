Ranji Trophy roundup: Mumbai grab 3 points from drawn game against Baroda

Former champions Mumbai claimed three points against Baroda after their four-day Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game ended in a tame draw at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The only interest left when play commenced was whether Baroda, who conceded a 29-run lead on Sunday, could skittle out the hosts and 41-time champions cheaply in the second innings and give themselves enough time to force an outright victory.

Advertising

But that was not to be as Mumbai, who resumed at 20 for two, lost the wicket of captain Siddhesh Lad very early before the remaining batsmen ensured that Baroda did not come back into the game.

Although the other first innings centurion other than Lad, Shreyas Iyer (30), too, departed before lunch, the lower middle order held fort and took Mumbai to 307 for seven, an overall lead of 336, before declaring the innings closed.

Play was then called off with Baroda not commencing their second innings.

Advertising

In the Mumbai second essay, Shubham Ranjane (64 in 105 balls) Eknath Kerkar (56 not out in 115 balls) and Shivam Dube, who struck a brisk 76 in 60 balls studded with 7 sixes and three fours, got the major portion of the runs.

For Baroda, Hardik Pandya did not bowl after his tenth over in which he had taken two wickets, both yesterday, while Rishi Arothe also grabbed two wickets. Baroda got one point from the drawn encounter.

Meanwhile, at Nashik, Saurashtra defeated hosts Maharashtra by 5 wickets.

For Saurashtra, slow-left arm orthodox bowlers Dharmendrasinh Jadeja grabbed seven wickets in the second innings as he wreaked havoc on the Maharashtra batsmen. While chasing, Saurashtra lost half their side, but eventually romped home.

At the Karnail Singh stadium in New Delhi, Vidarbha hammered Railways by 118 runs with Aditya Sarvate taking six wickets to bowl out Railways for 124 in their second essay.

While Karnataka took three points as their game ended in a tame draw against Gujarat on the basis of the first innings lead at Surat.

Brief scores: At Mumbai: Mumbai 465 and 307 for 7 decl. (Vikrant Auti 42, Shubham Ranjane 64, Eknath Kerkar 56, Shivam Dube 76; H Pandya 2 for 21, R Arothe 2 for 51) drew with Baroda 436.

At Nashik: Saurashtra 398 and 120/5 (Harvik Desai 44, Aarpit Vasavada 28, Chirag Khurana 2035) beat Maharashtra 247 and 267 (Rohit Motwani 120 not out, Jay Pande 26, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 7-55, Hardik Rathod 2-35) by five wickets.

Saurashtra 6 points, Maharashtra 0 points.

At New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Vidarbha 331 and 147 beat Railways 236 and 124 (Nitin Bhille 19, A A Sarvate 6-43, A K Karnewar 2-20) by 118 runs.

Vidarbha 6 points, Railways 0 points.

At Surat: Gujarat 216 and 345 (M C Juneja 98, R H Bhatt 91, Ronit More 4-61, K Gowtham 4-80) drew with Karnataka 389 and 107/4 (Mayank Agarwal 53, R Samarth 33, Axar Patel 3-45).

Karnataka 3 points, Gujarat 1 point.

Punjab-Tamil Nadu match ends in a draw

Punjab gained three points as Tamil Nadu held firm for a draw on the final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match in Mohali on Monday. Faced with a massive deficit of 264 runs, the visitors saw skipper Baba Indrajith (93), Dinesh Karthik (74) and Vijay Shankar (51 not out) get among the runs to defy the Punjab bowlers and finish the day at 383 for 6.

The result meant Tamil Nadu, now on 12 points, is almost out of contention for a berth in the knockout phase.

Punjab also has the same number of points, but has played one game less. Five teams from Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ put together will advance to the quarterfinals, based on the number of points accrued.

On a track that was easier to bat as the game wore on, the Tamil Nadu batsmen made sure the home side did not get the opening they were seeking in the quest for a win and also six points.

Resuming at the overnight score of 166 for 3, Indrajith and nightwatchman Sai Kishore (9, 54 balls) add 23 more runs in the first hour before the latter was trapped leg-before wicket by Abhishek Sharma.

Dinesh Karthik, who came in at the fall of Kishore, brought his experience to the fore and strung together an useful 72-run stand for the fifth wicket with Indrajith.

Both the batsmen negotiated the rival bowlers with a degree of comfort and Tamil Nadu cut down the home team’s lead.

Indrajith hit some delightful shots, while Karthik was his usual bustling self, hammering the loose deliveries and also running well.

The Tamil Nadu captain looked good to get his ninth first-class century before he was unlucky to be run-out when a shot by Karthik deflected off bowler Sandeep Sharma’s hand onto the stumps, leaving Indrajith short of his crease.

Karthik was then involved in a 101-run stand with Vijay Shankar during which they hit quite a few boundaries and played with self-assurance.

Karthik fell to a good catch by Baltej Singh at mid-on when he failed to keep down a drive to give Sandeep Sharma his second wicket.

With a result unlikely, the match was then called off with 15 overs to go.

Young Shubman Gill was named man of the match for his brilliant knock of 268.

Punjab replied with 479 after Tamil Nadu made 215 in the first innings.

In other Group ‘B’ matches, Himachal Pradesh outclassed Andhra Pradesh by an innings and three runs in Atmar to gain seven points while the Bengal-Hyderabad encounter ended in a draw.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 215 and 383 for 6 in 121 overs (Abhinav Mukund 74, B Indrajith 93, Dinesh Karthik 74, Vijay Shankar 51 not out, N Jagadeesan 50) drew with Punjab 479 all out in 118.5 overs (Shubman Gill 268, Mandeep Singh 50, R Sai Kishore 6 for 107).

Points: Punjab: 3, TN: 1.

At Amtar: Andhra 173 and 284 all out in 100.5 overs (C R Gnaneshwar 103, Jyothisaikrishna 82 not out, Gurvinder Singh 3 for 62, M J Dagar 3 for 89) lost to Himachal Pradesh 460 all out (A R Kalsi 120, RR Dhawan 76) by an innings and 3 runs.

Points: HP: 7, AP: 0.

At Hyderabad: Bengal 336 all out in 120.3 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 186) and 49 for 1 in 14 overs drew Hyderabad 312 all out in 123.1 overs (Rohit Rayudu 93, Himalay Agarwal 65, Mukesh Kumar 4 for 54, Ashoke Dinda 4 for 88).

Points: Bengal: 3, Hyderabad: 1

Sikkim thrash Mizoram; Nagaland salvage draw

Pacer Ishwar Chaudhary grabbed a six-wicket haul as Sikkim thrashed Mizoram by 105 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture in Jorhat on Monday. In Dehradun, Nagaland’s Arbar Kazi produced a strong rearguard fightback with 157 not out in an unbroken 137-run seventh wicket partnership with Nitesh Lohchab (44 not out) to salvage a draw against group leaders Uttarakhand.

This was Uttarakhand’s first draw after five successive wins as they had to settle for three points on basis of their first innings lead. Uttarakhand lead the table with 36 points with a 12-point lead over Puducherry. Nagaland, who picked one point from the match, remained on seventh place with eight points.

Needing two wickets to seal the win on the final day, Sikkim bundled out Mizoram for 236 in 74.5 overs to seal their third win with two sessions to spare at the Jorhat Stadium here.

Overnight 105, Taruwar Kohli waged Mizoram’s lone battle with a fighting 156 from 249 balls (22×4) in their improbable chase of 342. Resuming on 232/8, Mizoram saw through the first hour of the day without losing any wicket as Taruwar completed his 150 and stitched 110 runs for the ninth wicket with Lalhruai Ralte (32 not out).

But it was after the drinks break that Chaudhary trapped Taruwar and Bobby Zothansanga LBW off successive deliveries to seal the win.

The former Punjab cricketer, Taruwar, who also bagged 5/39 was adjudged man-of-the-match even as Mizoram succumbed to their fourth loss from five matches to be on the bottom of the table.

Sikkim occupied the fifth place with 19 points from six matches.

Brief Scores:

In Dehradun: Nagaland 207 and 467/7; 127 overs (Arbar Kazi 157 not out, Sedezhalie Rupero 85, Rongsen Jonathan 64, KB Pawan 46, Nitesh Lohchab 44 not out; Mayank Mishra 3/82). Match Drawn. Points: Uttarakhand 3, Nagaland 1.

In Jorhat: Sikkim 332 and 169. Mizoram 161 and 236; 74.5 overs (Taruwar Kohli 156; Ishwar Chaudhary 6/111). Sikkim won by 105 runs. Points: Sikkim 6, Mizoram 0.

Tripura trounce Goa by 10 wickets

Tripura hammered Goa by 10 wickets in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game here on Monday.

Tripura were in command from the first day and it took them less than an over to chase the 8-run target on the final day and add seven points to their kitty.

Tripura, riding on a brilliant century by Pratyush Singh posted 358 in their first essay, and then bowled out the opposition for 192 in their first innings at the MBB Stadium.

Following on Goa batsmen, barring Suyash Prabhudessai (65), faltered against Harmeet Singh (3-46) and M B Mura Singh (3-55).

Goa began from their overnight score of 113/3 but Prabhudessai ran out of partners and could not take the side to challenging total.

The target was easily overhauled by Tripura. Meanwhile, at the Palam ground in the national capital, Services grabbed 7 points as they overcame Assam by 10 wickets.

For Services, pacer Diwesh Pathania (5-56) picked his second five-wicket haul of the match and ended the game with a 10-wicket haul.

Chasing 72 for an outright win, Services openers Nakul Verma (39 not out) and Navneet Singh (31 not out) took the side home with ease in 18.1 overs.

And at Lucknow, Jharkhand took three points after their match against Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw.

Brief Scores: At Agartala: Tripura 358 and 9/0 beat Goa 192 and 173 (Suyash Prabhudessai 65, Sumiran Amonkar 29, Harmeet Singh 3-46, M B Mura Singh 3-55) by 10 wickets.

Tripura 7 points , Goa 0 points.

At New Delhi (Palam): Assam 211 and 256 (Swarupam Purkayastha 74, Gokul Sharma 56, Diwesh Pathania 5-56) lost to Services 396 and 75/0 (Nakul Verma 39 not out, Navneet Singh 31 not out) by 10 wickets.

Services 7 points, Assam 0 points.

Advertising

At Lucknow: Jharkhand 354 and 213/5 declared (Kumar Deobrat 78, Ishank Kishan 53, Yash Dayal 3-49) drew with Uttar Pradesh 243 and 174/1 (Priyam Garg 80 not out, Mohammad Saif 64 not out).

Jharkhand 3 points, Uttar Pradesh 1 point