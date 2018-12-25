Ranji Trophy Roundup: Left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman stars as Bihar rout Nagaland

Ashutosh Aman returned with a match haul of 12 wickets to help Bihar secure a thumping 273-run victory over Nagaland in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture in Patna on Tuesday.

Advertising

The left-arm spinner, who claimed seven wickets in the first innings, grabbed 5/49 in the second to finish with a match haul of 12/96, as Nagaland folded for 173 in their tall pursuit of 446.

This was the former Services cricketer’s fourth successive 10-wicket haul. Aman, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for the third time from four matches, is now the leading wicket-taker with 51 scalps from 10 innings with an astounding average of 5.54.

Resuming on 112/7, Nagaland lost Inakato Zhimomi (18) in the fourth ball of the day with Vivek Kumar (5/65) completing his five-for.

Advertising

Skipper Rongsen Jonathan, who was batting on 57 overnight, found fine support from Rachit Bhatia (17) as the duo put on 53 runs for the ninth wicket before Aman broke the partnership.

Jonathan completed his century in 112 deliveries, only to be trapped leg before wicket off the next ball, with Aman racing to another five-wicket haul.

This was Bihar’s fourth win from six matches, and they now have 27 points, 10 points behind leaders Uttarakhand, who have played one more match.

At the CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry, the match between leaders Uttarakhand and Puducherry started afresh on the fourth day, with a new toss taking place on a fresh pitch.

However, only 15 overs were played before the match was called off, owing to inconsistent bounce from the pitch and both teams settled for one point each.

Brief Scores:

In Patna: Bihar 150 and 505/8 declared. Nagaland 209 and 173; 45.5 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 100; Ashutosh Aman 5/49, Vivek Kumar 5/65). Bihar won by 273 runs. Points Bihar 6, Nagaland 0.

In Puducherry: Puducherry 23/3; 15 overs vs Uttarakhand. Match drawn. Points Puducherry 1, Uttarakhand 1.