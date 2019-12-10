Ranji Trophy Roundup: Kerala overpower Delhi, Shubham Rohilla, Shams Mulani shine

Shubham Rohilla in action. (Source: Twitter) Shubham Rohilla in action. (Source: Twitter)

GROUP A: KERALA’S BABY PILES ON DELHI’S MISERIES

Skipper Sachin Baby grinded a listless Delhi attack to hit 155 as Kerala gained complete control, first by posting a mammoth 525 for 9 and then removing the two opposition openers here on the second day of their Ranji Trophy group A campaign.

Left-hander Baby, carried on the good work done on the opening day by centurion Robin Uthappa and Ponnam Rahul (97), as his 274-ball knock had 13 hits to the fence. His innings was the primary reason that Kerala went past the 500-run mark as a tired Delhi side lost both its openers — Anuj Rawat cleaned by off-spinner Jalaj Saxena and Kunal Chandela (1) edging one to Mohammed Azharuddeen behind stumps off pacer Sandeep Warrier.

Skipper Dhruv Shorey and his deputy Nitish Rana were at the crease and the only other specialist batsman in the side is left-handed Jonty Sidhu. Delhi will first look at a score of 376 to avoid follow-on and take it from thereon. However, it looks an uphill task at the moment in the manner the match has panned out so far.

SCORES:

At Thumba: Kerala 1st Innings 525/9 decl (Sachin Baby 155 off 274 balls, Robin Uthappa 102 off 221 balls, Ponnam Rahul 97 off 174, Salman Nizar 77 off 144 balls, Tejas Baroka 3/128, Shivam Sharma 2/112, Vikas Mishra 1/107 in 34 overs) vs Delhi 1st Innings 23/2.

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 1st Innings 233 vs Gujarat 1st Innings 295/9 (Manprit Juneja 94, Rujul Bhatt 65, Mehidy Hassan 4/78).

At Vijaywada: Andhra Pradesh 1st Innings 211 all out vs Vidarbha 268/4 (Ganesh Satish 113 batting, Mohit Kale 82, Wasim Jaffer 0, Cheepurapalli Stephen 3/76 in 26 overs).

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 1st Innings 257 (Ashok Menaria 60, Salman Khan 53, Siddarth Kaul 4/68) vs Punjab 1st Innings 290/6 (Mandeep Singh 122, Gurkeerat Singh 68, Anmol Malhotra 68 batting, Khaleel Ahmed 0/52 in 18 overs).

GROUP B: MUMBAI ON TOP AS BARODA TRAIL BY 130 RUNS

Domestic giants Mumbai are on the cusp of getting a first-innings lead after reducing Baroda to 301/9 despite a valiant unbeaten 100 by their opener Kedar Devdhar.

Resuming on their overnight score of 362/8, Mumbai added 69 runs to their tally, as their innings folded up at 431. For Mumbai, spinner Shams Mulani shone with both the bat and ball, as his 89 helped them cross the 400-run mark.

Mulani, who was unbeaten on 56, added 33 runs to his score and eventually fell at 89. He hammered 11 fours and two sixes in his 141-ball knock. Mulani played responsibly with the tail-enders Shashank Attarde (22) and Tushar Deshpande (18 not out), and was the last man to be dismissed, as he missed what could have been a terrific 100.

For Baroda, opener Kedar Devdhar (154 not out) staged a lone battle as Mulani (5-99) ran through their batting lineup. Devdhar was the cynosure of eyes at the Reliance Stadium here, as he took the Mumbai attack to cleaners on the second day of the four-day game. Devdhar has struck 20 fours and a six in his 184-ball

stay at the crease so far. It will be an uphill task for Baroda if they want to go past Mumbai’s first innings total.

SCORES:

At Vadodara: Mumbai 431 all out (Shams Mulani 89, Ajinkya Rahane 79, Yusuf Pathan 3/26, Bhargav Bhatt 3/125) vs Baroda 301/9 (Kedar Devdhar 154 not out, V P Solanki 48, Shams Mulani 5/99). Baroda trail by 130 runs.

At Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh 120 and 182 (Ankush Bains 74, Ravi Dhawan 53; Jaydev Unadkat 6/51) vs Saurashtra 141 (Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 47, Snell Patel 42; Vaibhav Arora 6/48) and 96/3 (Harvik Desai 46, Snell Patel 15; Vaibhav Arora 2/29). Saurashtra need 66 runs to win.

At Dindigul: Karnataka 336 all out (Devdutt Padikkal 78, Pavan Deshpande 65; R Ashwin 4/79) vs Tamil Nadu 165/4 (Abhinav Mukund 47, Baba Aparajith 37; K Gowtham 3/61). Tamil Nadu trail by 171 runs.

At Meerut: Railways 253 and 58/5 (Nitin Bhille 18,Shivam Mavi 3/9, Yash Dayal 2/19) vs Uttar Pradesh 175 (Almas Shaukat 92 not out, Saurabh Kumar 21; Amit Verma 4/52, Himanshu Sangwan 4/71). Railways lead by 136 runs.

GROUP C: HARYANA GAIN UPPERHAND AGAINST MAHARASHTRA

Hosts Haryana took control of its Ranji Trophy encounter against Maharashtra here on Tuesday, reducing its opponent to 88 for 4 after making 401 in the first innings.

Resuming at 279 for 3 on the back of tons by opener Shubham Rohilla and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan, Haryana added 122 runs more even as the visiting bowlers stuck to their task and picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Rohilla moved from 105 to 142 but could not inspire his team to a bigger score. He was bowled by medium-pacer Anupam Sanklecha (4 for 82), who had best figures for Maharashtra. Sumit Kumar, who made 40 (86 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) ensured that the home side went past 400 as the lower order could not get going. While medium-pacer Sanklecha took four wickets, left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav finished with three wickets.

When Maharashtra batted, Ashish Hooda (1 for 17) dealt a huge blow by having the in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) caught by Ankit Kumar with the score on 26. The Haryana skipper Harshal Patel got Chirag Khurana (17) leg-before to ensure that the team gained control of the proceedings with Maharasthra trailing by 313 runs with six wickets in hand.

SCORES:

At Rohtak: Haryana 1st innings: 401 all out in 124.2 overs (Shivam Chauhan 117, Shubham Rohilla 142, AA Sanklecha 4/83, SS Bachhav 3/76) vs Maharashtra 88 for 4 in 44 overs (Naushad Shaik 23 batting)

At Agartala: Tripura 1st innings: 289 all out in 81.2 overs (Milind Kumar 59; Harmeet Singh 56, Pratyush Singh 40; Ashish Kumar 3/40, Ajay Yadav 3/61) vs

Jharkhand 1st innings: 136 all out in 43 overs (Virat Singh 47, Vivek Tiwari 30; Rana Dutta 4/42, AK Sarkar 3/43) and 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Md Nazim 40).

At Guwahati: Services 1st innings: 124 all out in 52.1 overs (VS Hathwala 34; AK Das 4/39) and 130 for 4 in 45 overs (Mumtaz Qadir 39, Rajat Paliwal 36 batting) vs Assam 1st innings: 162 all out in 64.2 overs (Riyan Parag 66, Gokul Sharma 32; Diwesh Pathania 5/58, Shadab Nazar 3/44).

At Dehradun: Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 182 all out 49.2 overs (SP Khajuria 47; RS Shah 3/18) and 304 all out in 65.4 overs (Fazil Rashid 73, Abdul Samad 60, Ram Dayal 41) vs Uttarakhand 1st innings: 84 all out in 31 overs (D Negi 24 not out; M Mudhasir 5/13, Ram Dayal 4/28) and 18 for 3 in 9 overs.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 134 all out in 52.2 overs (AJ Mandal 47; Rajesh Mohanty 6/47) and 45 for 1 in 17 overs (Ashutosh Singh 26 batting) vs Odisha 1st innings: 215 for 9 in 76.4 overs (Sujit Lenka 56, Biplab Samantray 30; Puneet Datey 4/58).

