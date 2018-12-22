Ranji Trophy roundup: Jay Bista cracks ton, Manipur bounce back to take 211-run lead

Mumbai opener Jay Bista rediscovered his form with a splendid century to lay a solid foundation with his partner Vikrant Auti before Saurashtra fought back on day one of their Elite Group Ranji Trophy match on Saturday.

Bista slammed 127 off just 150 balls studded with 21 hits to the fence and also put on 174 runs with fellow-opener Auti (57) before the visiting team’s bowlers, led by left arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (3 for 89), triggered a collapse post lunch taken with the hosts at a commanding 122 for no loss.

The hosts were left reeling at 232 for five before captain Siddesh Lad, with a responsible 84 in 115 balls with 12 fours and a six, and all rounder Shivam Dube (34) stemmed the rot with an unfinished partnership of 102 for the sixth wicket that helped Mumbai end the day at a healthier-looking 334 for five.

The morning belonged to Bista who raced to his half century in just 63 balls, striking seven fours off left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, and also helped Mumbai record their first century stand for the first wicket of the season.

At lunch, he was on 95 after facing 110 balls and then completed his fourth first class hundred in just 116 balls.

But once Bista fell caught at extra cover off Jadeja who secured some turn and bounce off the Wankhede Stadium track, the slump followed with Mumbai losing two more wickets in 9 balls and with just 7 runs added to be 198 for three.

Jadeja added the wicket of Shreyas Iyer, who had cracked a blazing hundred in the previous game against Baroda a day after returning from New Zealand, while Auti fell to rival skipper Jaydev Unadkat.

Shubham Ranjane too departed not too much later as Mumbai lost four wickets for 37 runs in the second session before adjourning for tea at 222 for 4.

Soon after tea, Aditya Tare was dismissed by Jadeja for his third wicket at 232 before Lad, playing his now familiar anchoring role , was joined by Dube and the two repaired the rocking boat with a partnership of for the sixth wicket.

At Raipur hosts Chhattisgarh bundled out Maharashtra for 239 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy game. For the visitors, Rahul Tripahi top scored with 102. In their first innings, Chhattisgarh were teetering at 23/3, still 216 runs behind.

At Nagpur, riding on opener Kathan Patel’s 105, Gujarat scored 263 for 6 against regaining champions Vidarbha. At close of play, wicket-keeper Dhruv Raval (69 not out) was holding fort with Karan Patel (27 not out).

At Shimoga, Karnataka ended the first day at 208/9 with Siddharth K V top scoring with 69 against Railways.

RANJI-GROUP B: Tight bowling helps HP skittle out TN for 227

A disciplined bowling effort helped Himachal Pradesh bowl out Tamil Nadu for 227 in 78.4 overs on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match on Saturday.

In reply, the host lost the wicket of captain Prashant Chopra (5) to end the day at 25 for 1.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Tamil Nadu was in trouble early, losing both the openers – N Jagadeesan (3) Abhinav Mukund for a duck.

While Arpit Guleria struck the first blow for HP, trapping Jagadeesan leg-before wicket, Pankaj Jaiswal had the consistent Mukund caught behind by Ankush Bains.

This brought together Baba Aparajith and his twin brother, Indrajith, the captain. The duo was involved in a 62-run partnership as the visitors recovered from the early jolts.

Indrajith (30), who has been in good touch and leads the run-scoring chart, was bowled by medium-pacer Raghav Dhawan for 30.

Aparajith became Jaiswal’s second victim, giving a catch to Amit Kumar for a well-made 53. He played some attractive shots during his knock.

The experienced Dinesh Karthik (31) was dismissed by Guleria when he looked good for more.

Vijay Shankar was sent back at the same (130), caught by Mayank Dagar for 6 to leave Tamil Nadu six down.

With Tamil Nadu in danger of being bowled out for a below par score, Abhishek Tamwar, brought into the side in place of K Vignesh, made a valuable contribution of 44 (5X4) to help the team get past the 200-mark.

Chopra ended Tanwar’s defiant knock, trapping him leg before wicket and two balls later ended the TN innings, having T Natarajan caught and bowled for a duck.

Jaiswal was the most successful bowler for HP with 3 for 45, while Guleria, Raghav Dhawan and Chopra took two wickets each.

In reply, the home team lost the wicket of Chopra (5), caught by Vijay Shankar of M Mohammed.

Raghav Dhawan (3) and Gurvinder Singh (8) were at the crease when stumps were drawn.

RANJI-GROUP C: Akshdeep Nath and Priyam Garg lead UP to 257/4 on Day 1

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Centuries by captain Akshdeep Nath and Priyam Garg helped Uttar Pradesh dominate the opening day of their Ranji trophy Group C encounter against Tripura here Saturday.

At stumps, Uttar Pradesh were 257 for 4 with Garg and Rinku Singh batting on 113 and 13 respectively.

Uttar Pradesh won the toss and decided to bat first, but the things didn’t go as planned with the hosts struggling at 21 for three by the seventh over. Openers Samarth Singh (0) and Shivam Chaudhary (10) were dismissed cheaply followed by Umang Sharma (7).

Nath and right-hand batsman Garg anchored the Uttar Pradesh innings with a 201 runs partnership. Nath’s 106 off 216 balls was studded with 12 boundaries and two sixes while Garg, who was unbeaten at 113, hit 12 fours and one maximum before the captain was trapped leg before by a Rana Dutta delivery in the 75th over.

For Tripura, Dutta and Saurabh Das both picked two wickets each with the former emerging as the more economical.

RANJI-GROUP Plate: Manipur bounce back to take 211-run lead on Day 1

Manipur on Saturday bounced back after being bowled out for 85 to take firm control of their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh on a day 23 wickets tumbled.

A seaming track at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus on offer, Manipur crashed to 85 all out after being put in to bat. Deendyal Upadhyay (5/38) was the wrecker-in-chief as the Manipur’s innings folded inside the first session.

In reply, Arunchal Pradesh were skittled out for 66 inside the second session with Thokchom Singh (5/16) and Bishworjit Konthoujam (4/27) sharing nine wickets between them to hand ther side a slender 19-run lead.

Manipur batted sensibly in their second innings, ending the day on 192/3 with an overall 211-run lead.

At close, opener Hrithik Kanojia was unbeaten on 79 with KP Singh on 18.

Kanojia had a crucial 98-run partnership former Services veteran Yashpal Singh (51) before the skipper was trapped by Techi Doria in the fag end of the day.

Earlier, Upadhyay and Licha Tehi were on a roll as Manipur lost half of their side inside the first drinks break of the day.

With 58/8 in 20.2 overs, Thokchom Singh (19) and Bishworjit Konthoujam (13) put on 27 runs for the ninth wicket to prop the total.

Cheap dismissals continued to become the order of the day as only two Arunachal batsmen — Kshitiz Sharma (11) and Upadhyay (10*) — got to double digits with their side crashing to their lowest total ever.

This was also Arunachal’s fourth sub-100 total from five matches this season.