Ranji Trophy, Round 2 Day 1: 10 bowl outs, 2 five-fors and ton for Rinku Singh

The second round of the Ranji Trophy began with the bowlers on top, with 10 teams bowled out on the opening day across 19 matches. Batsmen across teams found the going difficult as wickets fell regularly and several sides struggled to put up big totals, setting up an intriguing second day.

Amid the wickets, though, Rinku Singh stood out, pulling Uttar Pradesh out of trouble with an unbeaten 118.

Deshpande shines for Mumbai

India and Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande continued his excellent start to the season, claiming 4/46 in 13.5 overs to help bowl Himachal Pradesh out for 140 in the Group D match in Bilaspur. The pacer, who took a hattrick in the season opener against Chandigarh, dismissed Shubham Arora and Nehal Wadhera to reduce the hosts to 10/2 before returning to remove top-scorer Akash Vasisht for 39 and Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal to give his side the upper hand.