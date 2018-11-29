Ranji Trophy round-up: Shivam Dubey’s ton helps Mumbai post 297, Meghalaya take day one honours

All-rounder Shivam Dubey struck a brisk 110 as Mumbai fought back to post a modest 297 against Gujarat on the opening day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game on Wednesday. Dubey, who got a life on 14, made most of it to bring up his second first-class hundred at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The left-handed batsman was dropped by Rujal Bhatt in the slips and he did not look back after that. Dubey had hit his maiden first-class hundred against Railways in New Delhi.

In his 128-ball knock, Dubey struck eight fours and six towering sixes as he bailed Mumbai out of trouble after the hosts were teetering at 74-5. Dubey first joined hands with Siddesh Lad (62 in 141 balls) and then captain Dhawal Kulkarni (23 in 66 balls). He forged a 74-run sixth wicket stand with Lad and added 84 runs for the seventh wicket with Kulkarni.

Earlier, put into bat on a greenish wicket, Mumbai had a disastrous start as they lost both their openers Akhil Herwadkar (0) and Jay Bista (8) cheaply. Then experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (40) and Siddesh Lad rallied the innings with a 53-run stand for the third wicket. But Yadav threw his wicket away soon, with Mumbai in a spot of bother at 74-3. Then Armaan Jaffer, who made a comeback to the Ranji team, got a reality check. Jaffer (0) and experienced Aditya Tare (0) fell in quick succession as Mumbai slumped to 74-5.

However, after that Dubey build the innings. After Dubey fell to Piyush Chawla, debutant Dhurmil Matkar made a valiant 47 in 53 balls to take Mumbai near the 300-run mark. Mumbai’s innings folded up in 80.3 overs. For Gujarat, left-arm medium pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla was the pick of bowlers as he returned with figures of 5-78.

He was supported by Rush Kalaria (3-80) and Piyush Chawla (1-53). At Mysuru, Karnataka bowlers led by J Suchith bundled out Maharashtra for 113. At Raipur, Chhattisgarh ended day one at 188/6, with Harpreet Singh Bhatia scoring 63 against Vidarbha. And at Rajkot, Aarpit Vasavada hit a century as Saurashtra ended the opening day at 266/6 against Baroda.

Brief Scores: At Mumbai: Mumbai 297 all out (Shivam Dubey 110, Siddesh Lad 62, Arzan Nagwaswalla 5-78) versus Gujarat.

At Mysuru: Maharashtra 113 all out (Ruturaj Gaikwad 39, Rohit Motwani 34, J Suchith 4-26, Ronit More 2-16) versus Karnataka 70/3 (Dega Nischal 32 not out, Rahul Tripathi 1-7). Karnataka trail by 43 runs.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 188/6 (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 63, Manoj Singh 41 not out; Aditya Thakare 3-41) versus Vidarbha.

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 266/6 (Aarpit Vasavada 120, Prerak Mankad 85, Atit Sheth 2-44) versus Baroda.

SPO-RANJI-B- Baba Aparajith, Kaushik Gandhi help TN post 218 for 7

A fighting knock of 81 not out by Baba Aparajith and a half century by M Kaushik Gandhi helped Tamil Nadu post 218 for 7 on the opening day against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match on Wednesday.

Batting first after winning the toss, the home team got off to a slow start with openers Gandhi and Abhinav Mukund negotiating the Bengal new ball attack cautiously. However, Mukund fell for 9 to a catch by Kousik Ghosh off Ishan Porel’s bowling. Aparajith, who joined Gandhi added 73 runs as Tamil Nadu looked to consolidate.

Bengal struck two quick blows, dismissing Gandhi (51) and captain B Indrajith (0). Jagadeesan and Aparajith put on a half century partnership to steady Tamil Nadu.

Aparajith held firm even as wickets fell around him to see the day through. The talented young Porel was the best bowler for Bengal with three wickets.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 218 for seven in 90 overs(M Kaushik Gandhi 51 (128b, 6x4s), BAparajith 81 batting (231b, 5×4, 1×6), NJagadeesan 39, IshanPorel three for 29, PradiptaPramanik two for 69,AamirGani two for 66) vs Bengal. Kerala 63 all out in 35 overs (AveshKhan 4 for 8) Vs Madhya Pradesh161 for 2 in 52.6 overs(Rajat Patidar 70 off 141, Naman Ojha 53 off 99).

SPO-RANJI-C -Gautam hits 93 as Rajasthan end day 1 at 221/5 against UP

Opener Amitkumar Gautam struck a patient 93 as Rajasthan ended the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Uttar Pradesh at a decent 221/5 on Wednesday. Rajasthan came into the game after winning their first three encounters on the trot and are placed at the top in the points table for the Group.

Asked to bat, the visitors lost two early wickets and were reduced to 17-2. But No 4 Robin Bist (68 retired hurt off 138 balls) joined forces with Gautam, a promising right-handed batsman, as the duo steered the side out of trouble. Gautam paced his innings well as he and Bist took the UP bowlers to task at the Green Park Stadium. During his 232-ball stay at the crease, the 23-year-old hit 10 fours and three sixes to compile 93. But he was unlucky to miss out on what could have been his fifth first-class hundred, falling short of the three-figure mark by just seven runs.

Rajasthan skipper Mahipal Lomror also chipped in with a valuable 36, but his team, which was once at 214/3, lost two quick wickets to end the day at 221/5 as the UP bowlers later made a comeback of sorts. At stumps, Rajesh Bishnoi Junior (2) and T M Ul Haq (0) held the fort. For the hosts, right-arm medium pacer Ankit Rajpoot was the star bowler as he returned with figures of 4-31.

Meanwhile, at Cuttack, Odhishas right-arm medium pacer bowler Suryakant Pradhan wreaked havoc on the Tripura side, picking up seven wickets. Tripura were bowled out for a meagre 122.

At Palam in New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir batsmen yet again put up a disastrous show as they were bowled out for just 95 against Services. Services are 131/3 in their first essay as they lead J&K by 36 runs.

At Guwahati, Assam finished the day one at 215/6, with Gokul Sharma unbeaten on 51, against Haryana.

At Porvorim, Goa rode on Amit Vermas unbeaten 131 to end the opening day at 237/2 against Jharkhand.

Brief scores: At Kanpur: Rajasthan 221/5 (A V Gautam 93, Robin Bist 68 retired hurt, Ankit Rajpoot 4-31).

At Guwahati: Assam 215/6 (Gokul Sharma 51 not out, Sibsankar Roy 49, Jayant Yadav 2-37) versus Haryana.

At Cuttack: Tripura 122 all out (Pratyush Singh 43, Rana Dutta 24, Suryakant Pradhan 7-40) versus Odisha 101/3 (Subranshu Senapati 36 not out, Rajesh Dhuper 31, Manisankar Murasingh 2-9). Odisha trail by 21 runs.

At Porvorim: Goa 237/2 (Amit Verma 131 not out, Sumiran Amonkar 84 not out, Ajay Yadav 1-42) versus Jharkhand.

At New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir 95 all out (Shubham Khajuria 44, Irfan Pathan 12, Arun Bamal 5-13, Diwesh Pathania 4-30) versus Services 131/3 (Aanshul Gupta 59, Navneet Singh 58, Parvez Rasool 3-35). Services lead by 36 runs.

SPO-RANJI-PLATE Meghalaya take day one honours; Pankaj seven-for rattles Mizoram

Left-arm spinner Aditya Singhania (4/42) claimed four wickets to help Meghalaya bundle out Manipur for 211 in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match on Wednesday. Meghalaya ended day one proceedings with 82/1, trailing Manipur by 129 runs, with opener Raj Biswa remaining unbeaten on 47 at the Jadavpur University Second Campus ground.

Opting to field, Meghalaya made early inroads, dismissing Lakhan Rawat (8) and Priyojit K (5) cheaply to reduce Manipur to 23/2 inside seven overs. But opener Prafullomani Singh steadied the innings in a patient 64 from 108 balls and added 83 runs for the third wicket with skipper Yashpal Singh (33). Fresh from his five-for against Nagaland, Singhania cleaned up Prafullomoni to give the breakthrough.

Chengkam Sangma (2/25) claimed two including the last match centurion Yashpal (33) to keep the pressure on Manipur who eventually folded in 64.1 overs at the stroke of tea break.

In reply, Manipur’s Thokchom Singh trapped Meghalaya opener Tarique Siddique early for four, but Biswa and skipper Jason Lamare (18 batting) put on an unbeaten 59 runs to see through the day.

In Puducherry, former India pacer Pankaj Singh (7/21) returned with a seven wicket haul to skittled out Mizoram for a paltry 92 before the hosts took a first innings lead with 163/3.

Mizoram’s decision to bat backfired as Fabid Ahmed (2/22) dismissed openers Akhil Rajput (13) and Lalhruaizela (4) and Pankaj ran through the middle-order in no time.

Pankaj opened the account with key wicket of Taruwar Kohli (4) on way to his 27th first-class five wicket haul.

Brief Scores:

In Kolkata: Manipur 211; 64.1 overs (Prafullomani Singh 64, Yashpal Singh 33; Aditya Singhania 4/42, Gurinder Singh 3/52). Meghalaya 82/1; 25 overs (Raj Biswa 47 batting; Thokchom Singh 1/26).

In Puducherry: Mizoram 92; 54.4 overs (Michael Lalremkima 25; Pankaj Singh 7/21). Puducherry 163/3; 33 overs (Vikneshwaran Marimuthu 79 batting).

In Patna: Bihar 288; 90.5 overs (Ashutosh Aman 89, Vivek Kumar 72; Ishwar Chaudhary 6/78, Bipul Sharma 3/83) vs Sikkim.

In Goalpara: Arunachal Pradesh 105; 46 overs (Kshitiz Sharma 57; Mayank Mishra 4/23, Sunny Rana 3/30). Uttarakhand 176/3; 47 overs (Kartik Joshi 99 batting, Vaibhav Panwar 59).