Ranji Trophy round-up, Day 3: Karnataka take first innings lead over Mumbai, Rajasthan fightback against Jharkhand

Hosts Karnataka gained an upper hand by taking the crucial first innings lead over Mumbai in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy game on Thursday.

Karnataka bundled out Mumbai for a meagre 205 in reply to their own 400 to take a huge 195-run first innings lead at the KSCA Stadium.

At stumps on the penultimate day of the four-day game, Karnataka were 81 for 3 with first innings hero Krishnamurthy Siddharth (30 not out) and experienced Stuart Binny (2 not out) holding the fort.

Karnataka bowlers, led by medium pacer Ronit More, rose to the occasion against the depleted Mumbai line-up without mainstays Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer, who are on national duty. More grabbed 5 for 52 to make regular inroads into Mumbai.

Apart from opener Jay Bista (70), other batsmen faltered as Mumbai conceded the lead.

Meanwhile, at Raipur, Railways managed to eke out a 30 -run first innings lead against hosts Chhattisgarh.

At Nagpur, Baroda trailed hosts and reigning champions Vidarbha by 241 runs after they finished day 3 at 288 for 7 with Aditya Waghmode and Deepak Hooda slamming hundreds.

At Nadiad (Gujarat), Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah led from the front as his side managed to take a 25-run first innings lead. Shah remained unbeaten on 81.

Brief Scores:

At Belagavi: Karnataka 400 all out and 81/3 vs Mumbai 205 (Jay Bista 70, Ronit More 5-52).

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 300 and 2/2 v Railways 330 (Mahesh Rawat 110, Pratham Singh 66, Pankaj Rao 5-72).

At Nadiad: Gujarat 324 and 187/1 (P K Panchal 124 not out, B H Merai 35 not out) v Saurashtra 349 (H Desai 82, Jaydev Shah 81 not out, S A Desai 3-93).

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 529/6 declared Baroda 288/7 (Aditya Waghmode 103, Deepak Hooda 100, Lalit Yadav 2-42)

RANJI GROUP B- Rain washes out 3rd day’s play in TN-Andhra Ranji match

Rain played spoilsport washing out proceedings on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match between Tamil Nadu and Andhra on Thursday.

Play was called off at 3 p.m owing to a steady drizzle.

Tamil Nadu had reached 122 for 3 in 50 overs at stumps on day two in reply to Andhra’s first innings score of 216.

Only 140 runs were scored from around 60 overs of play yesterday before bad light intervened.

With an entire day’s play being lost, chances of Tamil Nadu forcing an outright win look bleak. The visiting team will be aiming to obtain the first innings lead and three points.

Tamil Nadu has two points from two games as the first innings was not completed in both.

Brief scores:

Andhra 216 all out in 89.5 overs (Girinath Reddy 86 not out, Jyothisaikrishna 58, M Mohammed 4 for 70, T Natarajan 3 for 36, Sai Kishore 3 for 29) vs Tamil Nadu 122 for 3 in 50 overs (M Kaushik Gandhi 38).

At Indore: Punjab 293 all out in 84.4 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 124, Gurkeerat Mann 66, Kuldeep Sen 5 for 62, Avesh Khan 4 for 77) and 127 for 1 in 30 overs (Abhishek Sharma 78, Jiwanjot Singh 39 not out) vs Madhya Pradesh 315 all out in 124.2 overs (Rajat Patidar 73, Naman Ojha 51, Yash Dubey 65 not out, Mayank Markande 4 for 70).

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 460 all out in 170.3 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 120, T Ravi Teja 115 not out, Himalay Agarwal 66, C V Milind 58, Gourav Kumar 3 for 50) vs Delhi 245 for 6 in 97 overs (Hiten Dalal 93, Nitish Rana 82, Tanay Thyagarajan 3 for 41).

RANJI-GROUP C- Rajasthan’s fightback continues against Jharkhand

Rajasthan, who conceded the first -innings lead to hosts Jharkhand, made a splendid comeback in their second essay in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match Thursday.

Rajasthan, who were bundled out for 100 in the first innings and conceded the lead, made up for the mistakes in the second outing, as they put on 379 on the board to leave Jharkhand with a challenging victory chase.

Jharkhand, bowled out for 152 in their first innings, were 24 for no loss at stumps on day three and required 304 more for an outright win on the final day.

Ashok Menaria, who hit a stroke-filled 125 off 325 balls, led Rajasthan’s fight back in the second innings, while Rajesh Bishnoi Jr chipped in with a gritty 82 off 145-balls.

Menaria hit 19 boundaries, while Bishnoi Jr smashed 13 fours as the duo frustrated the Jharkhand bowlers at the JSCA Stadium.

Rajasthan had resumed the day at 127 for 4 before Jharkhand were set a daunting 328-run target.

At Guwahati, Odisha ticked all the boxes to defeat hosts Assam by nine wickets.

Rajesh Mohanty emerged as the star bowler for Odisha as he picked up six wickets in the second essay.

At Rohtak, Goa required another 255 runs for an outright victory against Haryana.

Brief scores:

At Ranchi: Rajasthan 100 and 379 (Ashok Menaria 125; Rajesh Bishnoi Jr 82, Anukul Roy 4-97) v Jharkhand 152 and 24 for no loss.

At Guwahati: Assam 121 and 132 (Sibsankar Roy 56, Rajesh Mohanty 6-55) v Odisha 240 and 16 for 1.

Odisha won by nine wickets.

At Rohtak: Haryana 276 and 185 (Pramod Chandila 122 not out, Krishna Das 5-41) v Goa 177 and 30 for 2.

At Srinagar: Tripura 124 and 233 for 4 (Smit Patel 71 not out, Udiyan Ghosh 67, Waseem Raza 3-59) v Jammu and Kashmir 442 all out.

At New Delhi (Palam): Services 260 and 35 for 1 vs Uttar Pradesh 535 for 9 declared (Rinku Singh 163 not out, Zeeshan Ansari 76, Divesh Gurdev Pathania 4-104).