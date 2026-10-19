Chinmay Sutar’s 400 comes in Ranji after 78 years

The Ranji Trophy on Monday witnessed record-breaking batting and dominant bowling performances, with Mizoram’s Chinmay Sutar becoming only the second Indian to score 400 in first-class cricket. Haryana, Mumbai, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh also strengthened their positions through standout contributions from Nishant Sindhu, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar and Zeeshan Ansari respectively.

Mizoram vs Nagaland

Mizoram batsman Chinmay Sutar became only the second Indian to score a quadruple century in first-class cricket, reaching the milestone against Nagaland in their Ranji Trophy Plate fixture in Sovima on Monday. The town name ‘Sovima’ means ‘good guests’, though Sutar ensured the hosts would be troubled for long enough.

Playing only his second first-class match, Sutar smashed an unbeaten 400 off 517 balls, including 46 fours and seven sixes. He joined BB Nimbalkar, who scored 443 not out for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in the 1948-49 season, as the only Indians to register 400 or more runs in a first-class innings.

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Brief scores: Mizoram 581/9 decl. (Chinmay Sutar 400 not out, Jehu Anderson 69) lead Nagaland 50/1 in 13 overs by 531 runs.

Haryana vs Chandigarh

Sindhu stars in Haryana’s win

Nishant Sindhu delivered a superb all-round performance, scoring 92 runs and claiming 6/27 in the second innings to guide Haryana to an innings-and-24-run victory over Chandigarh in their Group D clash in Rohtak.

ALSO READ | Chinmay Sutar becomes 2nd batter in history of Ranji cricket to score 400

Haryana resumed Day 2 at 139/4 and rode on Sindhu’s 92 and Yashvardhan Dalal’s 95 to post 245, securing a first-innings lead of 142 runs. Sindhu then dismantled Chandigarh’s batting line-up with his left-arm spin, claiming six wickets, including that of captain Manan Vohra, who scored 47, to seal a commanding victory.

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Brief scores: Chandigarh 103 and 118 all out in 47 overs (Manan Vohra 47, Bhagmender Lather 29; Nishant Sindhu 6/27, Kanishk Chouhan 3/32) lost to Haryana 245 all out in 77.1 overs (Yashvardhan Dalal 95, Nishant Sindhu 92; Nishunk Birla 5/63) by an innings and 24 runs. Points: Haryana 7, Chandigarh 0.

Mumbai vs Himachal Pradesh

Sarfaraz ton puts Mumbai in control

Sarfaraz Khan’s unbeaten 139 and captain Siddesh Lad’s 87 put Mumbai firmly in control of their Group D encounter against Himachal Pradesh in Bilaspur.

Sarfaraz struck 18 fours and shared a 68-run partnership with Lad for the fourth wicket. He then combined with wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand, who remained unbeaten on 58, for an unbroken 176-run stand to strengthen Mumbai’s position and leave Himachal Pradesh facing a big deficit.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 140 trail Mumbai 398/4 in 123 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 139 not out, Siddesh Lad 87, Akash Anand 58 not out) by 258 runs.

Punjab vs Chhattisgarh

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Brar leaves Chhattisgarh in tatters

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar claimed all five Chhattisgarh wickets to fall on Day 2, returning with figures of 5/21 and putting Punjab firmly on top in their Group B encounter in Mullanpur.

After Punjab posted 456, Brar tore through the visitors’ batting order, dismissing Sanidhya Hurkat, Ayush Pandey, Sanjeet Desai, Ashutosh Singh and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. His spell left Chhattisgarh struggling at 72/5, trailing by 384 runs at the close of play.

Brief scores: Punjab 456 in 152.5 overs (Uday Saharan 161, Salil Arora 107; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 7/173) lead Chhattisgarh 72/5 in 27 overs (Harpreet Brar 5/21) by 384 runs.

Uttar Pradesh vs Goa

Ansari’s fifer puts UP on top

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari claimed 5/45 to help Uttar Pradesh bowl Goa out for 164 and secure a first-innings lead in their Group A encounter in Kanpur.

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Goa resumed Day 2 at 43/0 but struggled against Ansari’s spin as the visitors were dismissed for 164. Uttar Pradesh then built on their advantage in the second innings, reaching 102/4 by stumps to extend their overall lead to 140 runs.

Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 202 and 102/4 in 38 overs (Aryan Juyal 60 not out) lead Goa 164 all out in 61.3 overs (Shivendra Bhujbal 44, Yash Kasvankar 36; Zeeshan Ansari 5/45) by 140 runs.