Ranji Trophy roundup: Vikas Mishra spins Delhi to nine-wicket win over MP, Shreyas Iyer continues onslaught

Left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra yet again tormented Madhya Pradesh batsmen with a six-wicket haul as Delhi thumped the visitors by nine wickets for their first victory of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, here Monday.

The 25-year-old Mishra, who had taken six wickets in the first innings as well, finished with career-best match figures of 12 for 71 to help Delhi bundle out Madhya Pradesh for just 157 runs in 64.3 overs on the third day of their Elite Group B fixture.

The hosts needed to score just 29 runs without losing wicket to claim the win with a bonus point but lost opener Kunal Chandela (6) two runs short of the target to settle for six points.

Hiten Dalal (15) and Dhruv Shorey completed the win in 6.4 overs. Delhi will next take on Bengal in an away match from December 30.

“At the start of the season I was bowling a bit faster and after talking to coach Mithun Manhas, I started bowling slower. This created confusion in batsman’s mind whether to come forward or play on backfoot,” Mishra said on his 12 wicket haul.

The visitors resumed at seven for none and their inexperienced openers — Aryaman Birla (32) and Anand Bais (46) — put up a fighting 83-run stand but once left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya snared the former, it opened the floodgates.

The MP batsmen again struggled to counter the guile of Mishra, who ran through the middle order.

Not only Mishra (6/30), but the visiting batsmen also struggled to counter off-spinner Shivam Sharma (3/52) as the two spinners shared nine wickets between them.

Rajat Patidar (21), captain Naman Ojha (22) and Yash Dubey (15) got starts but the kind of fight MP needed was no where to be seen or rather the wily Mishra made the rival batsmen dance to his tunes.

After dismissing Ojha and Dubey, Mishra trampled the lower-order along with spin colleague Shivam, who claimed the last wicket in Avesh Khan (6).

“The pitch wasn’t great to start with but local curator did a splendid job that match went till tea on third day. At the start it looked like it could finish in two days,” MP captain Naman Ojha.

“We should have taken the lead when Delhi were 36 for 5. But save Avesh Khan, others didn’t take wickets. Avesh is now ready to play for India as he has pace as well as variations,” added Ojha.

RANJI-MUMBAI: Shreyas Iyer onslaught gives Mumbai hopes of outright victory

Shreyas Iyer blitzed his way to 83 of just 60 balls after Mumbai pressed on for a much-needed outright victory after taking the first innings lead over table toppers Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy tie on Monday.

Iyer slammed seven sixes, three of them off successive balls from left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja before perishing to the fourth ball while trying for a fourth maximum hit.

Mumbai ended day three of the four-day Elite Group A match by making 175 for five in their second innings, an overall lead of 221 going into the final day Tuesday.

Iyer, who looked out for runs from the first ball he faced after coming to the crease at 20 for one, also struck 5 fours and got involved in a rapid-fire fourth wicket stand of 74 in 57 balls with all rounder Shivam Dube who made a brisk 29-ball 39 with the help of three sixes and as many fours.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight 213 for five chasing Mumbai’s first innings total of 394, Saurashtra were bowled out for 348, with 12 minutes left for tea.

Mumbai got rid of Prerak Mankad, who was the not out batsman at stumps last evening along with Chirag Jani, early on for 59 with the score on 230.

But Jani kept his end up and prolonged the innings in the company of the lower order batsmen before he was last out for 85 in 176 balls, laced with one six and seven fours.

Saurashtra’s hope of taking the lead did not materialise and Mumbai, languishing low down in the combined A and B Groups table, expectedly went for quick runs when they commenced their second innings after tea.

They lost wickets too, in the process, and were 44 for 3 before Iyer and Dube lashed out at the bowlers with Jadeja and left arm medium pacer Hardik Rathod bearing the brunt of the onslaught.

Dube departed when he failed to clear the cover fielder off rival captain Jaydev Unadkat who had earlier dismissed first innings centurion and opener Jay Bista.

Chetan Sakariya, the other left-arm seamer in the left -oriented Saurashtra bowling attack, grabbed the wickets of Vikrant Auti and Mumbai captain Siddesh Lad.

But Iyer and Dube came together and took the bowling apart to wrest back the initiative.

At stumps, Shubham Ranjane (12) and Aditya Tare (7) were at the crease for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, at Raipur, Chhattisgarh were in a good position to score an outright win over Maharashtra, who ended the third day at 172 for 3 in their second innings, still trailing by 51 runs.

After bundling out Maharashtra for 239 in their first innings, Chhattisgarh secured the crucial first innings lead by posting 462 in their first essay.

At Nagpur, hosts Vidarbha posted a hefty 485 in their first essay and overhauled Gujarat’s first innings score of 321.

Veteran Wasim Jaffer slammed 126 and there were crucial contributions by the middle order batsmen for the hosts. Gujarat ended the penultimate day At 22 for 1, still trailing by 142 runs.

At Shivamoga, Railways needed 318 runs to win against hosts Karnataka, with nine wickets in hand.

RANJI GROUP B: Abhinav Mukund cracks unbeaten 111, leads TN fightback against HP

Abhinav Mukund made an unbeaten 111 Monday to lead Tamil Nadu’s fightback after conceding a first innings lead of 236 runs to Himachal Pradesh on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match. In their second outing, TN were 178 for 2.

On the way to his ton, Mukund surpassed Sridharan Sharath (6597) as the highest run-scorer for Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy. His knock kept the team in the hunt after conceding a massive lead. Mukund’s knock has 16 boundaries.

Earlier, Himachal resuming at the overnight 240 for 5, added 223 runs with Ankit Kalsi moving from 99 to 144 not out. Rishi Dhawan could score only four more runs after resuming at 71 but the lower order helped the centurion extend the team’s lead.

For Tamil Nadu, left-arm paceman T Natarajan finished with five for 122. HP were dismissed for 463 in 116.2 overs.

Beginning the second innings with a huge deficit, the visitors suffered an early setback when Dinesh Karthik pushed up the order, was sent packing by Pankaj Jaiswal for 1 with the score at 5 for 1.

Baba Aparajith joined forces with Mukund and added 85 runs as the visitors looked intent to occupy the crease.

Aparajith was caught behind by Prashant Chopra for 24 off Raghav Dhawan but skipper Baba Indrajith and Mukund ensured that the team did not suffer any further losses.

Mukund and Indrajith (36 batting) have added 88 runs and will look to bat big if Tamil Nadu hopes to deny Himachal an outright win.

RANJI-GROUP C: Uttar Pradesh rout Tripura by innings and 384 runs

Uttar Pradesh defeated Tripura by an inninngs and 384 runs in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh, who were in command right since the beginning of the four-day game, posted a convincing win with a day to spare.

After posting a mammoth 552/7 in their first innings, courtesy a double hundred by Priyam Garg and hundreds by Rinku Singh and skipper Aksh Deep Nath, their bowlers ensured that the batsmen need not bat again.

Resuming at the overnight score of 33/4, Tripura’s first innings folded up at 108 in just 44 overs.

Apart from skipper and wicket-keeper Smit Patel (47) no other batsmen delivered for the visitors.

For the hosts, leggie Zeeshan Ansari (3-33), Saurabh Kumar (2-9), Ankit Rajpoot (2-42) shared the wickets.

Following on, Tripura batsman did not learn from their mistakes and faltered yet again.

The north-eastern side, in its second essay, was bowled out for just 60 and Uttar Pradesh needed mere 25 overs to complete Tripura’s rout.

In the second essay, 25-year-old right-arm medium pacer Ankit Rajpoot wreaked havoc and returned with exceptional figures of 6-25 and was superbly aided another pacer Imtiaz Ahmed (3-30).

For Tripura, such was the misery that only one batsman was able to cross the individual double-figure mark.

Meanwhile, at Guwahati, Goa needed another 52 runs for an outright win against Assam and have four wickets in hand.

Their hopes depend on Amit Verma and Lakshay Garg, who are unbeaten on 62 and 57, respectively.

At Jammu, Odisha would aim to go for an outright win as Jammu and Kashmir are 76 runs ahead with just three wickets remaining and an entire day’s play left.

At Jaipur, visitors Haryana ended the third day at 244/3, but still are trailing Rajasthan by 128 runs.

Rajasthan secured the first-innings lead after posting a massive 490/6 declared with Robin Bist remaining unbeaten on 150.

RANJI-PLATE: Bihar on verge of massive win vs Nagaland

Riding on a solid batting display in their second innings, Bihar were on the verge of a massive win over Nagaland in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture on Monday.

Having conceded a 59-run first innings lead after being bundled out for 150 at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium here, Bihar bounced back in their second essay to declare at 504/8.

Debutant Mangal Mehrur slammed 177 while MD Rahmatullah scored 107 as they continued their overnight stand to put together 177-run for the fourth wicket.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Vikash Ranjan (53 not out) and Utkarsh Bhaskar (46) also made significant contributions as Bihar set a stiff 446-run target.

Nagaland were 112/7 at close on the penultimate day and they still need 334 with three wickets in hand.

Captain Rongsen Jonathan waged Nagaland’s lone battle with an unbeaten 57 from 60 balls (8×4, 2×6).

Ashutosh Aman, who had claimed 7/47 to turn the match around in favour of his side, bagged 3/26 in Nagaland’s second innings for a match haul of 10 wickets.

Brief Scores:

In Patna: Bihar 150 and 504/8 declared in 117 overs (Mangal Mehrur 177, MD Rahmatullah 107, Vikas Ranjan 53 not out; Arbar Kai 5/97).

Nagaland 209 and 112/7 in 28 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 57 batting; Vivek Kumar 4/61, Ashutosh Aman 3/26).

In Puducherry: Uttarakhand 20 for no loss; 8.2 overs vs Puducherry.