Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Last round matches continue on Day 2

Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja makes cricket return with baby steps in bid to be fit for Australia series

Saurashtra captain Ravindra Jadeja during the 1st day of Ranji Trophy cricket match between Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (PTI)

Around 40-50 college students had thought it was worthwhile to spend their day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium watching an inconsequential Ranji Trophy game, rather than sitting with textbooks in the classrooms which give a panoramic view of the Marina beach. There is little to take home from Tamil Nadu’s last Ranji Trophy league game against Saurashtra. The former are already out of the tournament and the latter have already made it to the quarterfinals. But the return of Ravindra Jadeja means there is a lot more to this contest.

When Jadeja led his troops to the field after Tamil Nadu chose to bat first, there were no whistles greeting his arrival. The stadium gates were yet to be opened for the public, even as students patiently waited, checking live updates on the BCCI app. But by the time Saurashtra had sent down 10 overs, they had already made it inside.

The pitch had a tinge of grass which the Saurashtra pacers used to get some seam movement as Chirag Jani had N Jagadeesan caught behind in the second over.