Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Last round matches continue on Day 2

Ranji Trophy Match, Last round Day 2 Live Score: Odisha scored 96 for 2 against Bengal on a truncated day one that saw only 35 overs being bowled in a Ranji Trophy Group A match at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. The match commenced at 1pm in place of the scheduled start at 8.45am start due to damp conditions. Put into bat, Odisha began the proceedings on a cautious note as openers Shantanu Mishra (41 not out) and Anurag Sarangi (15) were not troubled much by the Bengal bowlers.
Returning to competitive cricket after close to six months, India’s premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja went wicket-less in his 17 overs on a slow Chepauk pitch, as Tamil Nadu made 183/4 against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy match here on Tuesday. In the presence of national selector Sridharan Sharath, who was seen talking to Jadeja after the first day’s play, the star left-arm spinner’s fitness was put to test ahead of the Australia Test series.
Half-centuries by Sridam Paul and Bikram Kumar Das helped Tripura make 239 for six on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match against defending champions Madhya Pradesh here on Tuesday. Sent in to bat by the host team captain Aditya Shrivastava, Tripura saw their opening batters — Bikram Kumar Das (61, 169 balls, 7 fours) and U U Bose (21) — put on 30 runs before the latter fell to Gourav Yadav.
Around 40-50 college students had thought it was worthwhile to spend their day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium watching an inconsequential Ranji Trophy game, rather than sitting with textbooks in the classrooms which give a panoramic view of the Marina beach. There is little to take home from Tamil Nadu’s last Ranji Trophy league game against Saurashtra. The former are already out of the tournament and the latter have already made it to the quarterfinals. But the return of Ravindra Jadeja means there is a lot more to this contest. [Read More]
