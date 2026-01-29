Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Mohammed Siraj’s four-fer puts Hyderabad on top, Harsh Dubey’s six-fer powers Vidarbha

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
A captain’s spell from India pacer Mohammed Siraj helped Hyderabad take honours on Day 1 of their Group D clash against Chhattisgarh in Hyderabad on Friday. The 31-year-old took 4/56 to help bowl Chhattisgarh out for 283 runs. Prateek Yadav top-scored for the visitors with 106, and he was supported by Vikalp Tiwari, who made 94.
Brief Scores: Chhattisgarh 283 all out in 72.3 overs (Yadav 106, Tiwari 94; Siraj 4/56) vs Hyderabad 56/0 in 15 overs.
Harsh Dubey claimed 6/63 to put Vidarbha on top in their Group A Ranji Trophy clash against Uttar Pradesh in Nagpur on Friday. The spell helped the defending champions bowl the visitors out for 237 in 68.5 overs. Dhruv Jurel top-scored for Uttar Pradesh, making 96 off 122 balls and was supported by Shivam Mavi, who made 47.
ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sanat Sangwan’s hundred save Delhi from blushes against arch-rivals Mumbai
Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 237 all out in 68.5 overs (Jurel 96, Mavi 47; Dubey 6/63) vs Vidarbha 33/0 in 12 overs.
Other scores:
In Salem: Baroda 247/5 in 90 overs (Pandey 73, Rathva 66; Hemchudeshan 3/72) vs Tamil Nadu.
In Jamshedpur: Odisha 242/6 in 92 overs (Samal 79, Poddar 64; Shekhar 3/34) vs Jharkhand.
In Sovima: Nagaland 322/6 in 90 overs (Bist 160 not out, Nischal 74; Saiteja 2/28) vs Andhra.
In Mohali: Punjab 303/9 in 91 overs (Garg 81, ES Chahal 77; Patil 3/46, Gopal 3/48) vs Karnataka.
In Porvorim: Goa 279/8 in 83 overs (Prabhudessai 86; Ankit Sharma 5/88) vs Kerala.
In Indore: Madhya Pradesh 187 all out in 61 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 39, Dubey 29; Hangargekar 5/44) vs Maharashtra 52/2 in 13.2 overs.
In Chandigarh: Chandigarh 136 in 42.1 overs (Pannu 29; Unadkat 4/44) vs Saurashtra 167/1 in 38 overs (Desai 80 not out, Gohil 61 not out).
In Agartala: Gujarat 267/7 in 89.3 overs (Hingrajia 98 not out, Jaymeet Patel 69; Murasingh 3/37) vs Tripura.
In Delhi: Services 174/3 in 55 overs (Anshul Gupta 101 retired hurt; Zubair Ali Khan 3/43) vs Railways.
In Dehradun: Uttarakhand 279/3 in 76 overs (Chandela 128 not out, Lalwani 52) vs Assam.
In Rohtak: Bengal 168/5 in 58 overs (Chatterjee 78 not out; Baloda 3/38) vs Haryana.
In Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 168 all out in 60.1 overs (Mann 77, Vasisht 45; Sunil Kumar 5/55) vs J&K 20/0 in 4.5 overs.
In Puducherry: Rajasthan 168 all out in 61.1 overs (Choudhary 64; Kannan 5/37) vs Puducherry 77/2 in 28 overs (Kangayan 41).
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.