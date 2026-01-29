Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Mohammed Siraj’s four-fer puts Hyderabad on top, Harsh Dubey’s six-fer powers Vidarbha

Vidarbha spinner Harsh Dubey during Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Uttar Pradesh in Nagpur. (PHOTO: PTI)

A captain’s spell from India pacer Mohammed Siraj helped Hyderabad take honours on Day 1 of their Group D clash against Chhattisgarh in Hyderabad on Friday. The 31-year-old took 4/56 to help bowl Chhattisgarh out for 283 runs. Prateek Yadav top-scored for the visitors with 106, and he was supported by Vikalp Tiwari, who made 94.

Brief Scores: Chhattisgarh 283 all out in 72.3 overs (Yadav 106, Tiwari 94; Siraj 4/56) vs Hyderabad 56/0 in 15 overs.

Dubey leads Vidarbha’s charge

Harsh Dubey claimed 6/63 to put Vidarbha on top in their Group A Ranji Trophy clash against Uttar Pradesh in Nagpur on Friday. The spell helped the defending champions bowl the visitors out for 237 in 68.5 overs. Dhruv Jurel top-scored for Uttar Pradesh, making 96 off 122 balls and was supported by Shivam Mavi, who made 47.