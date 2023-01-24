Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Ravindra Jadeja returns to lead Saurastra

Ranji Trophy Match, Round 7 Day 1 Live Score: With 32 points, Bengal have already made it to the quarterfinals. The likelihood of them finishing as table-toppers remains high and a first-innings lead against Odisha at Eden Gardens will be sufficient. For the second spot from the group, there is competition between Uttarakhand (26) and Himachal Pradesh (20). While the former take on Haryana at Lahli, the latter face Uttar Pradesh at Nadaun.
In case Uttarakhand manage only a draw and lose out on first innings lead, ending with 27 points, Himachal can advance provided they beat Uttar Pradesh by 10 wickets or by an innings. Although both teams will be tied on 27 points in that scenario, Himachal can go through based on more bonus points.
If Uttarakhand lose and Himachal win without a bonus point, both teams will end up with 26 points and it will come down to the number of outright wins. Since it would be three wins each, and bonus points will also be equal, and it will come down to head-to-head between the two. In that case, Uttarakhand will go through as they defeated Himachal in the third round by five wickets.