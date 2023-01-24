Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Ravindra Jadeja returns to lead Saurastra

Ranji Trophy: A look at the scenarios before the last round of group matches

The Ranji Trophy league phase has entered the business end. (Representative)

Saurashtra have already made it to the quarterfinals thanks to the cushion of having two bonus points. The race for other spot is between Maharashtra (25) and Mumbai (23) who face each other in Mumbai.For Maharashtra to qualify, a first innings lead (in a drawn game) will suffice. But in case Maharashtra miss out on the first innings lead and end up drawing the game, Mumbai will match them with 26 points. In that case, Mumbai will go through as they have two bonus points to Maharashtra’s zero. There is also a strong chance that other than these two teams, Andhra, can also end up with 26 points. In that case, Mumbai will go through thanks to more bonus points and despite having more outright wins, Andhra will be on their way home.

Another group that is interestingly poised. Karnataka with 29 points are already through. But for the remaining one spot there are four teams in fray. Jharkhand (23), Kerala (20), Rajasthan (20) and Goa (18) can all make it to the quarterfinals. Jharkhand (23) who are in second spot are facing Karnataka and need a victory to be assured of a quarterfinal spot. They can still manage by taking a first innings lead provided Kerala and Rajasthan don’t end up on the winning side against Pondicherry and Services respectively.