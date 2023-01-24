scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Ravindra Jadeja returns to lead Saurastra

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Round 7 Day 1 Live Updates: The Ranji Trophy league phase has entered the business end.

By: Sports Desk
January 24, 2023 07:57 IST
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy Round 7 | Ranji Trophy Live ScoreRanji Trophy 2023 Live Scorecard.

Ranji Trophy Match, Round 7 Day 1 Live Score: With 32 points, Bengal have already made it to the quarterfinals. The likelihood of them finishing as table-toppers remains high and a first-innings lead against Odisha at Eden Gardens will be sufficient. For the second spot from the group, there is competition between Uttarakhand (26) and Himachal Pradesh (20). While the former take on Haryana at Lahli, the latter face Uttar Pradesh at Nadaun.

In case Uttarakhand manage only a draw and lose out on first innings lead, ending with 27 points, Himachal can advance provided they beat Uttar Pradesh by 10 wickets or by an innings. Although both teams will be tied on 27 points in that scenario, Himachal can go through based on more bonus points.

If Uttarakhand lose and Himachal win without a bonus point, both teams will end up with 26 points and it will come down to the number of outright wins. Since it would be three wins each, and bonus points will also be equal, and it will come down to head-to-head between the two. In that case, Uttarakhand will go through as they defeated Himachal in the third round by five wickets.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 live updates: Catch all the live action from all the Ranji matches below.

Ranji Trophy: A look at the scenarios before the last round of group matches

The Ranji Trophy league phase has entered the business end. (Representative)

Saurashtra have already made it to the quarterfinals thanks to the cushion of having two bonus points. The race for other spot is between Maharashtra (25) and Mumbai (23) who face each other in Mumbai.For Maharashtra to qualify, a first innings lead (in a drawn game) will suffice. But in case Maharashtra miss out on the first innings lead and end up drawing the game, Mumbai will match them with 26 points. In that case, Mumbai will go through as they have two bonus points to Maharashtra’s zero. There is also a strong chance that other than these two teams, Andhra, can also end up with 26 points. In that case, Mumbai will go through thanks to more bonus points and despite having more outright wins, Andhra will be on their way home.

Another group that is interestingly poised. Karnataka with 29 points are already through. But for the remaining one spot there are four teams in fray. Jharkhand (23), Kerala (20), Rajasthan (20) and Goa (18) can all make it to the quarterfinals. Jharkhand (23) who are in second spot are facing Karnataka and need a victory to be assured of a quarterfinal spot. They can still manage by taking a first innings lead provided Kerala and Rajasthan don’t end up on the winning side against Pondicherry and Services respectively.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 07:57 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close