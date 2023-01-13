Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Eyes on Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab results

Ranji Trophy Day 4 Matches Live Updates

Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Bengal will have to show a lot of composure if they hope to defeat Baroda with the hosts — three down for 53 in their pursuit of a tricky target of 177 in a Ranji Trophy Group A match.

Dhruv Shorey continued to be the shining light in an otherwise dull Ranji Trophy campaign for Delhi as the opener struck his third hundred of the season to put his side on course towards gaining a potentially decisive first innings lead against Andhra on Thursday.

While, seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak and off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham shared bulk of the spoils as Karnataka thrashed Rajasthan by 10 wickets inside three days to earn bonus points in their Ranji Trophy Group C game and veteran skipper Mandeep Singh and young Gurnoor Brar hit half centuries as Punjab took a vital first innings lead of 46 runs against Jammu and Kashmir in a Group D Ranji Trophy match on Day 3. Follow all the live updates from Day 4 here