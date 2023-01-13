scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023
Live now

Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Eyes on Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab results

Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 4 Live Score Updates: All eyes on Bengal vs Baroda, Delhi vs Andhra, Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Punjab vs Jammu and Kashmir matches today.

By: Sports Desk
January 13, 2023 08:15 IST
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy 2022-23Ranji Trophy Day 4 Matches Live Updates

Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Bengal will have to show a lot of composure if they hope to defeat Baroda with the hosts — three down for 53 in their pursuit of a tricky target of 177 in a Ranji Trophy Group A match.
Dhruv Shorey continued to be the shining light in an otherwise dull Ranji Trophy campaign for Delhi as the opener struck his third hundred of the season to put his side on course towards gaining a potentially decisive first innings lead against Andhra on Thursday.

While, seamer Vijaykumar Vyshak and off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham shared bulk of the spoils as Karnataka thrashed Rajasthan by 10 wickets inside three days to earn bonus points in their Ranji Trophy Group C game and veteran skipper Mandeep Singh and young Gurnoor Brar hit half centuries as Punjab took a vital first innings lead of 46 runs against Jammu and Kashmir in a Group D Ranji Trophy match on Day 3.

Follow all the live updates from Day 4 here

 

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Round 5, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Follow all live updates here

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 08:15 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close