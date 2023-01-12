Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Day 3 of Round 5 matches set to begin

Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 3 Live Score Updates: Shreyas Gopal scored a gritty 95 to put Karnataka in a strong position on day two of their Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan here on Wednesday. Resuming the day at 106/2, Gopal and Manish Pandey (75 batting) steered the home to 380 for eight, extending their lead to 251 runs.
Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw hit the second-highest score in the Ranji Trophy history when he slammed 379 against Assam. Maharashtra’s Bhausheb Nimbalkar had scored unbeaten 443 runs against Kathiawar in December 1948. Shaw’s innings came in 383 balls with 49 fours and four sixes.
Andhra wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shoaib Mohd Khan scored half-centuries as the visitors made merry against a depleted Delhi bowling, declaring their innings at 459 for nine in the Ranji Trophy Group B tie here on Wednesday.