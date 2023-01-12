Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Day 3 of Round 5 matches set to begin

How Prithvi Shaw hit his maiden first class triple hundred: ‘Didn’t talk to too many people…watched old footage of my batting’

Mumbai's batter Prithvi Shaw celebrates after scoring a triple-century during the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Assam and Mumbai, at Amingaon cricket ground in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Once the new kid on the block, Prithvi Shaw’s descent into the sidelines was as rapid as his ascent. He was only 18, spotting just a faint outline of a moustache, when he reeled out a hundred on Test debut against the West Indies in Rajkot and was drummed up as the future of Indian cricket.

Five years on, he has endured failures, injuries and rejection. But with a sparkling maiden first class triple hundred during the Ranji Trophy game against Assam, Shaw demonstrated that his chapter in Indian cricket is far from over. Rather, his best days could yet be in the future.

Just a few miles away from the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, where India kick-started their build-up to the 50-over World Cup scheduled later this year, Shaw whipped up the kind of thrilling batting that earmarked him for international success. The thrill-a-ball knock — like on his Test debut, he reached his hundred in the first session on day one— was smattered with 41 fours and two sixes. That is 176 off his overall runs coming in boundaries, a typical pattern in his batting when he hits the high notes. Resultantly, Mumbai have further gained on their day one score of 397 for two with captain Ajinkya Rahane giving him company having scored a hundred of his own.