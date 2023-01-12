scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023
Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Day 3 of Round 5 matches set to begin

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Matches Live, Round 5 Day 3: All to play for on day 4 of Round 5 Ranji matches.

By: Sports Desk
January 12, 2023 08:00 IST
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy Live | Ranji Trophy Round 4Ranji Trophy Round 4 Matches Live Updates:

Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 3 Live Score Updates: Shreyas Gopal scored a gritty 95 to put Karnataka in a strong position on day two of their Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan here on Wednesday. Resuming the day at 106/2, Gopal and Manish Pandey (75 batting) steered the home to 380 for eight, extending their lead to 251 runs.

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw hit the second-highest score in the Ranji Trophy history when he slammed 379 against Assam. Maharashtra’s Bhausheb Nimbalkar had scored unbeaten 443 runs against Kathiawar in December 1948. Shaw’s innings came in 383 balls with 49 fours and four sixes.

Andhra wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shoaib Mohd Khan scored half-centuries as the visitors made merry against a depleted Delhi bowling, declaring their innings at 459 for nine in the Ranji Trophy Group B tie here on Wednesday.

Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Follow all the live action from day 3 of round 5

How Prithvi Shaw hit his maiden first class triple hundred: ‘Didn’t talk to too many people…watched old footage of my batting’

Mumbai's batter Prithvi Shaw celebrates after scoring a triple-century during the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Assam and Mumbai, at Amingaon cricket ground in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Once the new kid on the block, Prithvi Shaw’s descent into the sidelines was as rapid as his ascent. He was only 18, spotting just a faint outline of a moustache, when he reeled out a hundred on Test debut against the West Indies in Rajkot and was drummed up as the future of Indian cricket.

Five years on, he has endured failures, injuries and rejection. But with a sparkling maiden first class triple hundred during the Ranji Trophy game against Assam, Shaw demonstrated that his chapter in Indian cricket is far from over. Rather, his best days could yet be in the future.

Just a few miles away from the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, where India kick-started their build-up to the 50-over World Cup scheduled later this year, Shaw whipped up the kind of thrilling batting that earmarked him for international success. The thrill-a-ball knock — like on his Test debut, he reached his hundred in the first session on day one— was smattered with 41 fours and two sixes. That is 176 off his overall runs coming in boundaries, a typical pattern in his batting when he hits the high notes. Resultantly, Mumbai have further gained on their day one score of 397 for two with captain Ajinkya Rahane giving him company having scored a hundred of his own.

