Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Round 5 Day 1 action set to begin

Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 1 Live Score Updates: With only three more rounds to play, the race for the quarterfinals spot is heating up in the Ranji Trophy. Among the four Elite groups, defending champions Madhya Pradesh with 26 points are leading second placed Gujarat by 12 points in Group D. Another win will take them through to quarterfinals.
But in other groups, there is still plenty to play for. Especially in Group B, Saurashtra, Mumbai, Maharashtra are separated by only three points. In Group C, although Karnataka are top with 19 points, Rajasthan (14), Kerala (13) and Chhattisgarh (13) trail them closely. Uttarakhand (20) and Bengal (19) are on top in Group A with Baroda (13) and Himachal Pradesh (11) trying to keep pace with leaders.
With two points from four matches, staring at relegation from a nervy proximity, Delhi will face Andhra at home from Tuesday in a Group B Ranji Trophy match. The hosts come into the game on the back of a humiliating innings-and-214-run defeat to Saurashtra, their second loss of the season, apart from two draws in which they conceded the first-innings lead.