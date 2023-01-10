scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Live now

Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Round 5 Day 1 action set to begin

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Matches Live, Round 5 Day 1: With only three more rounds to play, the race for the quarterfinals spot is heating up in the Ranji Trophy

By: Sports Desk
January 10, 2023 08:00 IST
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy Live | Ranji Trophy Round 5Ranji Trophy Round 5 Matches Live Updates: Day 1 of Round 5 matches set to begin.

Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 1 Live Score Updates: With only three more rounds to play, the race for the quarterfinals spot is heating up in the Ranji Trophy. Among the four Elite groups, defending champions Madhya Pradesh with 26 points are leading second placed Gujarat by 12 points in Group D. Another win will take them through to quarterfinals.

But in other groups, there is still plenty to play for. Especially in Group B, Saurashtra, Mumbai, Maharashtra are separated by only three points. In Group C, although Karnataka are top with 19 points, Rajasthan (14), Kerala (13) and Chhattisgarh (13) trail them closely. Uttarakhand (20) and Bengal (19) are on top in Group A with Baroda (13) and Himachal Pradesh (11) trying to keep pace with leaders.

With two points from four matches, staring at relegation from a nervy proximity, Delhi will face Andhra at home from Tuesday in a Group B Ranji Trophy match. The hosts come into the game on the back of a humiliating innings-and-214-run defeat to Saurashtra, their second loss of the season, apart from two draws in which they conceded the first-innings lead.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy Live Updates: Follow all the live action from Ranji Trophy matches below.

Ranji Trophy: Amid chaos and cold, Delhi look to save face against Andhra

Yash Dhull and Hanuma Vihari.

With two points from four matches, staring at relegation from a nervy proximity, Delhi will face Andhra at home from Tuesday in a Group B Ranji Trophy match. The hosts come into the game on the back of a humiliating innings-and-214-run defeat to Saurashtra, their second loss of the season, apart from two draws in which they conceded the first-innings lead. The Saurashtra defeat has already claimed the Delhi selectors’ scalp.

Andhra, on the other hand, bounced back nicely after the loss to Maharashtra in the third round, beating Hyderabad by 154 runs for their second win of the season. A win against Delhi will propel them to 18 points.

The hosts, placed seventh in the eight-team Group B, couldn’t have walked into the contest against fourth-placed Andhra in a more vulnerable state. It only took hours following Delhi’s defeat to Saurashtra for the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to sack their senior men’s team selection committee. Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley called out the ‘scant commitment’ of the selectors in a letter to the association’s Apex Council and the CAC. (READ MORE)

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 08:00 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close