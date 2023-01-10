Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Round 5 Day 1 action set to begin

Ranji Trophy: Amid chaos and cold, Delhi look to save face against Andhra

Yash Dhull and Hanuma Vihari.

With two points from four matches, staring at relegation from a nervy proximity, Delhi will face Andhra at home from Tuesday in a Group B Ranji Trophy match. The hosts come into the game on the back of a humiliating innings-and-214-run defeat to Saurashtra, their second loss of the season, apart from two draws in which they conceded the first-innings lead. The Saurashtra defeat has already claimed the Delhi selectors’ scalp.

Andhra, on the other hand, bounced back nicely after the loss to Maharashtra in the third round, beating Hyderabad by 154 runs for their second win of the season. A win against Delhi will propel them to 18 points.

The hosts, placed seventh in the eight-team Group B, couldn’t have walked into the contest against fourth-placed Andhra in a more vulnerable state. It only took hours following Delhi’s defeat to Saurashtra for the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to sack their senior men’s team selection committee. Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley called out the ‘scant commitment’ of the selectors in a letter to the association’s Apex Council and the CAC. (READ MORE)