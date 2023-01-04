Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: All eyes on Delhi vs Saurashtra on Day 2

Unadkat removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries respectively to bag the hat-trick. (BCCI)

Fresh from his comeback against Bangladesh after 12 years, Jaydev Unadkat has rocked Delhi with an eight-wicket haul, including the first over hat-trick in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Unadkat (8/39), who missed last first Ranji fixtures due to National duty, bundled out Delhi for a paltry 133 after their skipper Yash Dhull had chosen to bat after winning the toss.

Unadkat removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries respectively to bag the hat-trick. It was the first-ever first-over hat trick in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Karnataka’s Vinay Kumar took the previous earliest hat-trick in a match against Mumbai in the 2017-18 quarter-final, but it was spread across the first and third overs.