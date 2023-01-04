Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: All eyes on Delhi vs Saurashtra on Day 2

Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 2 Live Score Updates: A Test recall after 12 years, maiden Test wicket, the first player to get a hat-trick in his first over in Ranji Trophy’s 88-year-old history, registering his career-best figures, Jaydev Unadkat can do nothing wrong at the moment.
After missing the first three Ranji Trophy matches of Saurashtra due to his sudden Test recall, the Saurashtra captain returned all guns blazing as his 8 for 39 blew away a hapless Delhi on 133 in their first innings.
In another match, Indian Test team’s reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran continued his magnificent run in first-class cricket with a fourth consecutive hundred, which propelled Bengal to 269 for 3 against Uttarakhand on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Tuesday.
