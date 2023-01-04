scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023
Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: All eyes on Delhi vs Saurashtra on Day 2

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Matches Live, Round 4 Day 2: Saurashtra look to pile more pressure on hapless Delhi.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: January 4, 2023 9:17:25 am
Ranji Trophy | Ranji Trophy Live | Ranji Trophy Round 4Ranji Trophy Round 4 Matches Live Updates: Day 2 of Round 4 matches begin today.

Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 2 Live Score Updates: A Test recall after 12 years, maiden Test wicket, the first player to get a hat-trick in his first over in Ranji Trophy’s 88-year-old history, registering his career-best figures, Jaydev Unadkat can do nothing wrong at the moment.

After missing the first three Ranji Trophy matches of Saurashtra due to his sudden Test recall, the Saurashtra captain returned all guns blazing as his 8 for 39 blew away a hapless Delhi on 133 in their first innings.

In another match, Indian Test team’s reserve opener Abhimanyu Easwaran continued his magnificent run in first-class cricket with a fourth consecutive hundred, which propelled Bengal to 269 for 3 against Uttarakhand on the first day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Tuesday.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 live updates: Follow Ranji Trophy live action below.

09:17 (IST)04 Jan 2023
Record-breaking Jaydev Unadkat!

09:14 (IST)04 Jan 2023
J Unadkat's record!

09:09 (IST)04 Jan 2023
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the Day 2 of the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy. Stay tuned for updates.

Unadkat removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries respectively to bag the hat-trick. (BCCI)

Fresh from his comeback against Bangladesh after 12 years, Jaydev Unadkat has rocked Delhi with an eight-wicket haul, including the first over hat-trick in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Unadkat (8/39), who missed last first Ranji fixtures due to National duty, bundled out Delhi for a paltry 133 after their skipper Yash Dhull had chosen to bat after winning the toss.

Unadkat removed Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull off the third, fourth and fifth deliveries respectively to bag the hat-trick. It was the first-ever first-over hat trick in the history of the Ranji Trophy. Karnataka’s Vinay Kumar took the previous earliest hat-trick in a match against Mumbai in the 2017-18 quarter-final, but it was spread across the first and third overs.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 08:00 IST
