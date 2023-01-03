scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023
Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Day 1 of Round 4 matches begin

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Matches Live, Round 4 Day 1: Mumbai take on Tamil Nadu while delhi lock horns with Saurashtra.

By: Sports Desk
January 3, 2023 08:00 IST
Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 1 Live Score Updates: Mumbai will look to regain their lost momentum as they meet Tamil Nadu in the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy fixture at the Brabourne Stadium starting Tuesday. Mumbai come into the game on the back of a defeat against Saurashtra at home, while TN drew their last game against Delhi at the Kotla.

While Mumbai are sitting top of Group B with 13 points, for Tamil Nadu this game is crucial in many ways. They are sixth in the eight-team group with 6 points and to keep their quarterfinals qualification hopes alive, they will need three points, which they will get if they draw the game and take first innings lead. While they lost to Andhra in the second round, they were in a strong position against Hyderabad and Delhi before bad light ensured they couldn’t close out the game and take home six points.

Young Ayush Badoni, who made an instant impression for Lucknow Super Giants in the last edition of Indian Premier League, has been entrusted with the task of opening the batting on his first-class debut for Delhi in a fourth round Group B Ranji Trophy league match against Saurashtra starting Tuesday. It is learnt that this out of the box decision was taken as captain Yash Dhull, who got all the success opening the innings last season, is keen to continue batting at the No. 3 position despite modest returns so far.

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live updates: Follow Ranji Trophy live action below.

Ranji Trophy: In quest of all-rounders

(Clockwise from left): Raj Angad Bawa; Ramandeep Singh; Prerak Mankad; Sanvir Singh.

Fast-bowling all-rounders. If Team India went into an auction pool, it would be willing to spend even half its coffers. That is how desperate India are in an era where multi-speciality cricketers are just a handful. In an age where India’s talent pool is getting wider by each season, they are still waiting to unearth an all-rounder who could bowl fast and can also play as a batter. Since Kapil Dev walked into the sunset many summers ago, India have only got desperate. And despite having the riches of the IPL and a strong domestic circuit to fall back on, the ground reality is India’s top batters don’t bowl and their bowlers, especially the pacers, are not equipped to handle the long handle barring a handful.

Of course, in Hardik Pandya, India have an all-rounder, but given his injury record, and he no longer features in Test cricket, India are on the look-out for a 3D cricketer. As India’s premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy gets underway on Tuesday, here is a snapshot of a few pace bowling all-rounders who the selectors will have their eyes on.(READ MORE)

