Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates: Day 1 of Round 4 matches begin

Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 1 Live Score Updates: Mumbai will look to regain their lost momentum as they meet Tamil Nadu in the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy fixture at the Brabourne Stadium starting Tuesday. Mumbai come into the game on the back of a defeat against Saurashtra at home, while TN drew their last game against Delhi at the Kotla.
While Mumbai are sitting top of Group B with 13 points, for Tamil Nadu this game is crucial in many ways. They are sixth in the eight-team group with 6 points and to keep their quarterfinals qualification hopes alive, they will need three points, which they will get if they draw the game and take first innings lead. While they lost to Andhra in the second round, they were in a strong position against Hyderabad and Delhi before bad light ensured they couldn’t close out the game and take home six points.
Young Ayush Badoni, who made an instant impression for Lucknow Super Giants in the last edition of Indian Premier League, has been entrusted with the task of opening the batting on his first-class debut for Delhi in a fourth round Group B Ranji Trophy league match against Saurashtra starting Tuesday. It is learnt that this out of the box decision was taken as captain Yash Dhull, who got all the success opening the innings last season, is keen to continue batting at the No. 3 position despite modest returns so far.